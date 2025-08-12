  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  Villanova commit Kylee Watson drops 2-word reaction as TCU hooper Maddie Scherr returns on the court after injury

Villanova commit Kylee Watson drops 2-word reaction as TCU hooper Maddie Scherr returns on the court after injury

By Geoff
Published Aug 12, 2025 02:39 GMT
Maddie Scherr (left) and Kylee Watson (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)
Maddie Scherr (left) and Kylee Watson (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)

Villanova commit Kylee Watson reacted to a photo of her former teammate Maddie Scherr on social media, which showed the 5-foot-10 guard returning on the court for her fifth season after sitting out the previous year due to injury.

Scherr, who committed to TCU during the offseason, posted a photo on Instagram, attempting a jumper from the free throw line with new teammate Olivia Miles looking on. Watson, who was Scherr's former teammate at Oregon, expressed happiness for the 5-foot-10 guard and wrote a two-word reaction on her Instagram Stories with the caption:

"She backkk 😍😍"

The post was captured on X by a college basketball fan, who was also overjoyed with the returns of Scherr and Watson from a year-long injury hiatus.

Watson and Scherr will play as graduate seniors for their respective teams. They are hoping to fully contribute to their teams' campaigns this coming season.

Kylee Watson and Maddie Scherr make respective comebacks from injuries

Kylee Watson and Maddie Scherr were teammates at Oregon from 2020-22 before they parted ways at the end of the 2022 season.

The 6-foot-4 forward transferred to Notre Dame before the start of the 2022-23 season and played there until 2024.

Watson missed the 2024-25 season after she tore her ACL in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. She committed to Villanova on Apr. 15, weeks after the 2025 NCAA Tournament concluded.

The forward played 114 games in four seasons and averaged 5.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Watson will try to help the Wildcats improve on their 21-15 record last season and make it to the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Villanova was invited to the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament last season and defeated Boston College, top seed Saint Joseph's and Portland in the first three rounds before losing to No. 3 seed Belmont in the semifinals.

Scherr, on the other hand, signed up for Kentucky and continued her collegiate career with the Wildcats through the 2024 season.

She transferred to TCU during the 2024 offseason but took a medical redshirt due to a back injury, forcing her to miss the entire 2024-25 season.

Before her much-awaited return to the court for the Horned Frogs, Scherr played a total of 108 games for Oregon and Kentucky, averaging 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals.

TCU aims to build on its historic run in the 2024-25 season, during which the Horned Frogs advanced to the Elite Eight. Scherr teams up with Notre Dame transfer Olivia Miles in leading the Mark Campbell-coached team in its campaign in the Big 12 Conference.

