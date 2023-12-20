Villanova vs Creighton Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec 20 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The No. 12 Creighton Bluejays will face the Villanova Wildcats on Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time at the Century Link Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The Bluejays have had a strong start to their season, with an overall record of 9-2, which ranks them in the top 15 teams in the nation. The Wildcats, on the other hand, are having a weaker season with a record of 7-4.

In their last game on Saturday, Creighton won against the Alabama Crimson Tide in a close encounter (85-82). For their part, the Wildcats defeated the UCLA Bruins handily, 65-56, on Saturday.

Villanova vs. Creighton game odds

The Bluejays opened up as 6.5-point favorites, and the bookies are so sure of this one that they've bumped them to 7.5-point favorites. The over/under stands at 141.5 points. This is Creighton's 12th encounter as a favorite in a row. The money line is +250 Wildcats, -315 Bluejays.

Villanova vs. Creighton head-to-head

Over their last ten encounters, both have divided proceedings evenly, with five wins each. Creighton won their last encounter in the March Madness of 2023, coming out on top 87-74. Villanova has won three of their last five encounters.

Villanova vs. Creighton betting tips

The 141 line has been covered in 4 of the last 5 Villanova games on the road.

The 141 line has been covered in six of the last 10 Villanova games.

The 141 line has been covered in the last three Villanova games on the road.

The 141 line has been covered in all of the last five Creighton games.

The 141 line has been covered in 8 of the last 10 Creighton games.

The 141 line has been covered in the last five Creighton games.

The 141 line has been covered in the last two games between these teams.

Creighton is 7-4 against the spread.

Villanova is 6-5 against the spread.

Villanova vs. Creighton prediction

Creighton should be able to win this encounter with ease, given their superior state of form this season.

Prediction: Creighton 80-72 Villanova