Villanova vs Georgetown Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 16 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Villanova Wildcats (13-11, 6-7 Big East) visit the Georgetown Hoyas (8-16, 1-12) on Friday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. This Big East matchup will tipoff at 7 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network.

The Wildcats are back on the road after their 80-54 home win over Seton Hall on Sunday. Villanova is just 2-6 away from home this season as it sits eighth in the Big East.

The Georgetown Hoyas are desperate for a win after dropping their last nine straight games. Their most recent loss came against No. 17 Creighton by a score of 94-72.

Villanova vs. Georgetown: Betting odds

Teams Spread Total Moneyline Villanova Wildcats (13-11, 6-7 Conf) -9.5 (-115) o140.5 (-115) -520 Georgetown Hoyas (8-16, 1-12 Conf) +9.5 (-105) u140.5 (-105) +400

Villanova vs. Georgetown: Key injuries

Villanova

Forward- N. Njoku: Knee (OUT indefinitely)

Forward- T. Patterson: Shoulder (OUT indefinitely)

Georgetown

Guard- D. Grant: Concussion (OUT indefinitely)

Villanova vs. Georgetown: Head-to-head

Villanova is 45-41 against Georgetown all-time. The Wildcats are 9-1 in the previous 10 meetings between these two teams. Their last defeat to the Hoyas was a one-point loss on March 11, 2021.

Villanova vs. Georgetown: Where to watch

This game begins at 7 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network from Georgetown's home floor, Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Villanova vs. Georgetown: Prediction

Georgetown is searching for its first win since defeating last-place DePaul 68-65 on Jan. 6. A big emphasis for the Hoyas will be tightening up on the defensive side of the ball. They have given up 80+ points to opponents in six of their last seven games.

In their most recent matchup against Creighton, the Hoyas were outscored 46-27 in the first half on their way to a 94-72 loss. Senior forward Supreme Cook was the standout player for Georgetown, finishing with a double-double. Cook, who is the team's leading rebounder this season, put up 19 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

The Hoyas also got a good scoring output from their leading scorer this season, sophomore guard Jayden Epps (17.6 points per game). Epps posted 17 points and three assists but struggled from the field, shooting just 6 for 18.

Another player for the Hoyas who had shooting woes in this game was junior guard Dontrez Styles. Styles shot just 3 for 12 and finished with 13 points.

The Villanova Wildcats have won just two of their last eight matchups. They will attempt to put together a few consecutive wins before squaring off against No. 1 UConn and No. 17 Creighton for the second time.

Villanova defeated Seton Hall 80-54 in its most recent game on Sunday. The Wildcats got double-digit scoring efforts from Eric Dixon, TJ Bamba, Mark Armstrong and Brendan Hausen. Dixon, the Wildcats leading scorer (15.8 ppg), finished with a game-high 18 points.

Villanova stifled the Pirates on defense, forcing 15 turnovers and cashing in with 19 points. Senior forward Tyler Burton finished the contest with five total steals for the Wildcats.

Villanova enters this matchup as the heavy favorite, and with its suffocating defense and Georgetown's defensive struggles, it should be enough for 'Nova to emerge victorious.

Pick: Villanova Wildcats (-9.5)

