Villanova vs Marquette Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 15 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Villanova Wildcats face the No. 11 Marquette Golden Eagles on Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Wildcats have had a good season so far, with an overall record of 11-5, and their No. 25 rating looking underrated. The Golden Eagles share the same record but have been better received by the media and experts, as is seen by their No. 11 position on the AP Poll.

The Wildcats defeated the DePaul Blue Demons 94-69 on Friday. Forward Eric Dixon was their top scorer with 24 points, one assist, and six rebounds. A whopping five players on the Wildcats roster scored 10 or more points. Forward Tyler Burton led Villanova with four assists. The game was played at The Pavillion in Villanova, Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles netted their fifth defeat of the season in a 62-69 loss against the Butler Bulldogs. Guard Kameron Jones was Marquette's top scorer recording 20 points, three rebounds, and no assists. Guard Tyler Kolek led with eight assists. The game was played at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

DePaul v Villanova

Villanova vs. Marquette Betting Tips

The +5 line has been covered by the Wildcats in all of their last 5 games on the road.

The +5 line has been covered by the Wildcats in 8 of their last 10 games.

The +5 line has been covered by the Wildcats in 6 consecutive games on the road.

The Wildcats are 6-9 against the spread this year so far.

The -5 line hasn’t been covered by the Golden Eagles in 3 of their last 5 games.

The -5 line hasn’t been covered by the Golden Eagles in 2 consecutive games.

The -5 line hasn’t been covered by the Golden Eagles in 7 of their last 10 games against Villanova.

The Golden Eagles are 9-7 against the spread this year so far.

Villanova vs. Marquette Odds and Prediction

Moneyline: Villanova +195 | Marquette -240

Against the spread (ATS): Villanova +5.5 (-106) | Marquette -5.5 (-114)

Over/Under (O/U): 142.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

These are the odds according to FanDuel. Marquette should go back to its winning ways this Monday. They are a better overall team and have beaten better oppositions so far.

Prediction: Marquette 73-64 Villanova