Villanova Wildcats Men's Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker 2024: List of all players who've entered the portal

By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified Apr 15, 2024 07:49 IST
Villanova men
Villanova men's basketball transfer portal tracker

The Villanova Wildcats had a significantly underwhelming season in 2023-24, as they were tied for the fifth-worst record in the Big East Conference.

The Wildcats finished just 18-16, with a 10-10 mark in conference play. After entering the season tied for the 17th-best championship odds, they failed to reach the NCAA Tournament altogether.

Villanova has not had much turnover in the early part of the offseason. Take a look at which players have entered the transfer portal thus far.

Villanova Wildcats transfer portal

#1: Brendan Hausen, guard

Brendan Hausen joined the Villanova Wildcats as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

He put forth the best production of his young collegiate career in 2023-24, averaging 6.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.4 steals in 17.6 minutes per game.

He shot 39.2% from the field, 38.1% from the 3-point range and 86.7% from the free-throw line. He entered the transfer portal on Apr. 10.

#2: Lance Ware, forward

Lance Ware joined the Kentucky Wildcats as a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.

He spent three seasons with the program before joining the Villanova Wildcats ahead of the 2023-24 season. In his lone season, he averaged 1.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.5 apg, 0.2 spg and 0.4 bpg in 10.5 mpg while shooting 48.3% from the field and 55.6% from the 3-throw line. He entered the transfer portal on Apr. 5t

#3: Trey Patterson, forward

Trey Patterson joined the Villanova Wildcats as a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.

After spending the first three seasons of his collegiate career as a reserve, never appearing in more than 22 games or playing more than 6.9 mpg, Patterson sat out the entire 2023-24 season recovering from surgery in the offseason. He entered the transfer portal earlier this month, on Apr. 3.

