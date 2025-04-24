Vincent Iwuchukwu transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for St. John's center ft. UCLA

St. John's reserve center Vincent Iwuchukwu is in the transfer portal. Iwuchukwu came to St. John's from USC a year ago. For a player who is seemingly always on the move, the next destination should be his final college basketball home.
Iwuchukwu was born in Germany. During his high school years, he went to school in Texas, Indiana, Florida and California at varying times. He's also now on his soon-to-be third college.
Iwuchuku is a raw 7-foot-1 big man. In his sophomore year at USC, he averaged 5.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Last year at St. John's, he managed 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds per game while playing just 7.1 minutes per game. Here's a guess at five places he could finish his college career.
Top 5 portal destinations for Vincent Iwuchukwu
5. USC
Yes, Iwuchukwu came from USC. But with Andy Enfield out and Eric Mussleman in, he might return to play for the Trojans. USC had only one player over 6-foot-9 on its roster last season (and he was 6-foot-10). If Iwuchukwu wants to circle back, he could plausibly find a return home back at USC.
4. Washington
Danny Sprinkle's Huskies lost most of their tallest players as seniors. Washington was a school that recruit Iwuchukwu back in his high school days. He could likely see a major role and plenty of action if he chooses Washington. That could make a reasonable fit for both parties.
3. Florida State
After Leonard Hamilton left, new coach Luke Loucks is hitting the transfer portal hard. There aren't many 7-foot-1 players available out there, and while Iwuchukwu's game is still basic, he doesn't have a lot of bad habits either. He could well wind up choosing FSU.
2. Baylor
Scott Drew has had to rebuild an entire roster. This is a good time to mention that Baylor was very active in recruiting Iwuchukwu out of high school. Drew would allow him to defend, rebound and be a true low-post guy and not expect him to develop into a stretch player on the perimeter. It could be a good fit.
1. UCLA
UCLA lost it's big man-project, 7-foot-3 Aday Mara. Plug in another tall project in his place and Mick Cronin is probably none the worse. The two are fairly similar players, although Iwuchukwu might have a higher ceiling, being a bit less mechanical. UCLA could be a solid spot for the St. John's transfer.
What do you think of Iwuchukwu's portal options? Share your take on the St. John's big man below in our comments section!
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here