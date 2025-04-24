Vincent Iwuchukwu transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for St. John's center ft. UCLA

St. John's reserve center Vincent Iwuchukwu is in the transfer portal. Iwuchukwu came to St. John's from USC a year ago. For a player who is seemingly always on the move, the next destination should be his final college basketball home.

Ad

Iwuchukwu was born in Germany. During his high school years, he went to school in Texas, Indiana, Florida and California at varying times. He's also now on his soon-to-be third college.

Iwuchuku is a raw 7-foot-1 big man. In his sophomore year at USC, he averaged 5.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Last year at St. John's, he managed 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds per game while playing just 7.1 minutes per game. Here's a guess at five places he could finish his college career.

Ad

Trending

Top 5 portal destinations for Vincent Iwuchukwu

UCLA coach Mick Cronin could pick up Iwuchukwu in the portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

5. USC

Yes, Iwuchukwu came from USC. But with Andy Enfield out and Eric Mussleman in, he might return to play for the Trojans. USC had only one player over 6-foot-9 on its roster last season (and he was 6-foot-10). If Iwuchukwu wants to circle back, he could plausibly find a return home back at USC.

4. Washington

Danny Sprinkle's Huskies lost most of their tallest players as seniors. Washington was a school that recruit Iwuchukwu back in his high school days. He could likely see a major role and plenty of action if he chooses Washington. That could make a reasonable fit for both parties.

Ad

3. Florida State

After Leonard Hamilton left, new coach Luke Loucks is hitting the transfer portal hard. There aren't many 7-foot-1 players available out there, and while Iwuchukwu's game is still basic, he doesn't have a lot of bad habits either. He could well wind up choosing FSU.

2. Baylor

Scott Drew has had to rebuild an entire roster. This is a good time to mention that Baylor was very active in recruiting Iwuchukwu out of high school. Drew would allow him to defend, rebound and be a true low-post guy and not expect him to develop into a stretch player on the perimeter. It could be a good fit.

Ad

1. UCLA

UCLA lost it's big man-project, 7-foot-3 Aday Mara. Plug in another tall project in his place and Mick Cronin is probably none the worse. The two are fairly similar players, although Iwuchukwu might have a higher ceiling, being a bit less mechanical. UCLA could be a solid spot for the St. John's transfer.

What do you think of Iwuchukwu's portal options? Share your take on the St. John's big man below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here