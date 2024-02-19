Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 19 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The No.21-ranked Virginia Cavaliers visit the Virginia Tech Hokies on Monday in a conference matchup. It's the 16th ACC game for Virginia and the 15th for Virginia Tech.

The 20-6 Cavaliers enter the matchup off of a win and have won nine of their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the 14-11 Hokies are coming off of a loss and have lost four of their last five games.

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech game details

Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at Virginia Tech Hokies

Date and Time: Monday, Feb. 19, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Virginia Cavaliers +3.0(-110) Over 127.5(-110) +150 Virginia Tech Hokies -3.0(-110) Under 127.5(-110) -180

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech key stats

The Virginia Cavaliers have averaged 65.0 points per game through their first 26 games.

They rank 347th of 362 teams in the nation in points per game and 200th in offensive rating. The Cavaliers have allowed 57.9 ppg, ranking third in scoring defense and ninth in defensive rating.

Virginia is led by Tony Bennett, who is in his 15th season leading the program, leading them to a 361-131 record. Bennett led the Cavaliers to a national title in 2019. He previously coached the Washington State Cougars for three seasons, ending his tenure with a 69-33 record.

The Virginia Tech Hokies, meanwhile, have averaged 74.6 ppg, ranking 164th in the nation in scoring offense and 120th in offensive rating. The Hokies have allowed 70.7 ppg, ranking 145th in scoring defense and 202nd in defensive rating.

Virginia Tech is led by coach Mike Young, who's in his fifth year leading the program to an 87-62 record. He spent the previous 17 seasons coaching the Wofford Terriers to a 299-244 record.

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech betting prediction

The Virginia Cavaliers have struggled on the offensive side of the ball but have been elite on the less flashy side of the ball. The Cavaliers have also thrived in ACC play, trailing just the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils in the conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Tech Hokies have been a middle of the pack unit on both sides of the ball. The Hokies have also struggled in conference play, as they are near the bottom of the ACC standings.

While Virginia Tech will be playing in front of a home crowd, that should not matter as Virginia wins this one outright.

Pick: Virginia Cavaliers ML (+150)