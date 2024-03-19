Wagner vs Howard basketball Injury report and predictions, March 19: Latest on Zaire Williams, Dom Campbell and more ahead of First Four

The NCAA Tournament kicks off on Tuesday with the First Four games. In the first game at 6:40 p.m. ET, Wagner takes on the Howard Bison, with the winner advancing to the Round of 64.

Wagner is 16-15 and coming off a 54-47 win over Merrimack to win the Northeast Conference Tournament. Howard, meanwhile, is 18-16 and coming off a 70-67 win over Delaware State to win the MEAC Tournament.

The winner of this game will be a 16th seed in the tournament and face North Carolina.

Wagner vs Howard basketball injuries

Wagner and Howard both have a couple of key injuries going into Tuesday's game:

Zaire Williams, Wagner

Williams is out for the NCAA Tournament due to a torn meniscus. He hasn't played since Dec. 10 due to the injury, but this season, he was averaging 9.3 PPG, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.

Rahmir Moore, Wagner

Wagner guard Rahmir Moore remains out of the lineup due to a wrist injury. Moore hasn't played since Nov. 14 as he was limited to just three games for the Seahawks this season, averaging 8.7 PPG, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

Dom Campbell, Howard

Campbell is considered to be questionable to play in Tuesday's game, as he's dealing with an undisclosed injury.

The sophomore forward hasn't played since Mar. 7, but he has been a key part of the Bison's offense. The Notre Dame transfer played in 25 games, starting 12, averaging 7.9 PPG, and 4.4 rebounds.

Shy Odom, Howard

Odom is also considered questionable ahead of Tuesday's game due to an undisclosed injury.

He last played on Mar. 7, missing the entire MEAC Tournament due to the injury. This season, the forward is averaging 8.7 PPG, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

Wagner vs Howard: Odds & Prediction

Wagner is a three-point underdog against Howard on Tuesday, while the over/under is set at 129 points.

Howard made the NCAA Tournament last season and should do it again. Wagner made a bit of a Cinderella run to even get here, as the Seahawks were the underdog in every one of their Conference Tournament games.

Wagner being the underdog again is no surprise, but Howard is a much better team than what it has been playing. The Bison should take advantage in the post and dominate Wagner on the glass to get the win and cover the three-point spread.

Prediction: Howard wins by 3+ points

