Was Angel Reese benched? LSU WBB star reveals real reason for missing 4 games (and it's not suspension)

Angel Reese has missed LSU's last four games for unknown reasons. Her benching and subsequent absence from the team's previous games have sparked numerous rumors. Moreover, there was also a rumor going around that she was suspended by the Tigers.

However, following her return to action against Virginia Tech, Reese disclosed the real reason behind her absence from the team’s games. The last Final Four MVP explained that her mental health was crucial to missing games for the Tigers in recent weeks.

"Taking time to yourself is really important," Reese said, "I feel like it's just something important, resetting, refocusing within the team. I'm just happy to be back.”

"My mental health is the most important thing before anything. And I'm going to make sure I'm OK before anything. Because I don't want to cause anything, any harm or any cancer within the locker room."

A brilliant return for Angel Reese

Angel Reese made a triumphant comeback to the basketball court on Thursday during LSU's game against Virginia Tech. The 21-year-old showcased an impressive performance, scoring 19 points and securing nine rebounds, ultimately leading the team to a decisive 82-64 victory.

Fans were overjoyed to see "Bayou Barbie" return to the court after being benched in the team's previous game on November 14th. Her outstanding individual performance against the Hokies simply added to the enthusiasm, demonstrating her value to the team.

Despite her recent absence, Angel Reese is expected to play a crucial role on the LSU Tigers' team in the ongoing season as the program aims to retain the college basketball national title. The senior forward is also widely considered one of the top picks for the upcoming 2024 WNBA Draft.

Support from true friends

Angel Reese appreciated her true friends who stood by her and also acknowledged that, being human, she is naturally inclined to face difficult times.

“I want people to realize that I’m not just an athlete; I’m a human. I go through things; we all go through things," Reese said. "Being able to have such supportive people that were here for me through a tough time was really important.”

Reese also mentioned that NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal reached out to her during her absence from the team.

"We FaceTime every day, he checked on me, called me every single day to make sure I was good," she added.

Fans' expectations for Angel Reese this season remain high, owing to her desire to be back on the field. In 2023–24, she is projected to lead the team to another successful season.