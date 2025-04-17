"Was a real tribute to Reagan": When Bob Knight recalled Indiana's dominant championship win over North Carolina

Bob Knight, the legendary Indiana Hoosiers coach, led the program to three national championships, including an improbable run in 1981. The Hoosiers defeated North Carolina 63-50 in the final, hours after President Ronald Reagan was shot and wounded in an assassination attempt.

During an interview on Undeniable Show, Knight sat down with Joe Buck to discuss the circumstances surrounding the game and how Isiah Thomas carried Indiana to a title. The interview was reuploaded to YouTube by the Youth Inc channel in March last year.

"That game was basically over with at the start of the second half, we came out and played really, really well," Knight said (0:50 mark). "Isaiah Thomas got two quick buckets, and anyhow, we played as well as a team could play, and ended up winning that.

"And that may be the best game there ever was. And I think it was a real tribute to Reagan that kids felt that way and gave it everything they had, both the Carolina kids and our kids."

Bob Knight implied that both teams were motivated and channeled their emotions into an intense, heartfelt performance to honor the President.

Reagan was shot earlier that day outside the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC, which left the country on edge as the game tipped off. Initially, the NCAA considered postponing the game, but ultimately decided to proceed as scheduled, only a few minutes late.

Isiah Thomas led Indiana to its second national championship under Bob Knight

As the game began, the Hoosiers, led by sophomore Isiah Thomas, started to dominate the game gradually. The first half was tightly contested, with Indiana holding a 27-26 lead over UNC.

However, the second half saw the Hoosiers explode on offense, outscoring the Tar Heels 36-24 and securing a comfortable 13-point victory, marking the program's second national title under Bob Knight.

Thomas, who went become a two-time NBA champion, was instrumental in Indiana's success, scoring 23 points on 8-of-17 shooting, while adding five assists and four steals.

Randy Wittman contributed 16 points and Landon Turner added 12 points for the Hoosiers. In the lead for the Tar Heels, Al Wood scored 18 points, but facing Indiana's stifling defense was tough. The only other double-digit scorer was Sam Perkins, who had 11 points.

Six years later, things were back to the top for Bob Knight and Indiana. This time they beat Syracuse in the final game to give Knight his third national title and the school's fifth overall. That was the last time the Hoosiers cut down the nets.

