Watch: 2x national champ Dan Hurley hints at UConn's 3-peat dreams at UFC 302 

Two-time national champion coach Dan Hurley was present in the audience at UFC 302 on Saturday, June 1. A clip of a gesture he made at the event has recently been going viral on the internet.

At the event at Prudential Center, when the camera panned to him during his introduction, Hurley flashed one, two and then three fingers.

Many interpreted the gesture as a subtle hint that he has his sights set on winning a third consecutive NCAA championship. College Basketball Report's X/Twitter account quoted the video clip:

"Dan Hurley was hinting at a three-peat at UFC 302 last night."

Expand Tweet

Trending

After securing back-to-back national titles, Hurley is determined to continue the Huskies’ championship winning streak and etch their name in college basketball history.

Moreover, the 2024 Naismith Coach of the Year had a brief conversation with UFC announcer Charly Arnolt following the event. He shared his thoughts on the experience of watching UFC 302 live:

"Yeah, this is awesome. I've been a fan for a long time and have been going to events in New York."

Dan Hurley's UConn roster is stacked with new talents

If Hurley and UConn manage to win the championship for the third successive time, it will be truly historic, as they would become only the second team after UCLA to achieve the remarkable feat in college basketball history.

Hurley is optimistic about the Huskies’ chances and believes that this year’s roster could be the most talented he has ever coached. UConn faces a big challenge in filling the gap left by their four starters heading to the NBA, and Hurley has been working on this throughout preseason:

"We're going to maintain a championship culture," Hurley said. "We're bringing in some very talented high school freshmen. Our returning players, through player development, will take a big jump." [via AP News].

UConn revealed the arrival of Saint Mary's guard Aidan Mahaney on May 1. Mahaney becomes the fifth addition to the team's incoming group for 2024-25. He will be joining fellow junior transfer Tarris Reed Jr. and freshmen Ahmad Nowell, Liam McNeeley and Isaiah Abraham.

In April, Dan Hurley successfully recruited five-star forward Liam McNeeley. During the 2023-24 season at Montverde Academy, McNeeley achieved average stats of 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. He shared his decision to join UConn in an interview with ESPN:

"It felt like a perfect fit. Coach Hurley is a hard-nosed coach. That's the kind of coach I thrive under."

Furthermore, the Huskies secured newcomers Ahmad Nowell in July 2023 and welcomed Isaiah Abraham, a four-star forward from Paul VI High School in November 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback