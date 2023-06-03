Despite the National Championship having taken place a few months ago, Angel Reese is still top billing. The Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four made the National Championship her own and has not shied away from the limelight since.

The LSU Women’s basketball sensation made headlines for her in-game antics, and is now back in front of the camera. Having been featured in Cardi B’s latest single, Angel Reese is making a name for herself in a whole different field.

After guiding LSU to its maiden women’s basketball national title, Reese has been everywhere. After gracing the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, she has taken herself to a whole new level. Angel Reese had a cameo in Cardi B and Latto’s “Put it on Da Floor Again.” The video dropped on Friday morning and already has two million views.

In the video, she is seen in multiple clips. If her swimsuit shoot wasn’t enough to display her confidence in front of the camera, this video can lay all doubts to rest. As Cardi B raps and makes an allusion to the LSU team, the baller appears on the screen.

The verse goes- “Put a ribbon on me, I been acting brand new, I ain’t smoking on no za’ lil’ b*tch, I’m smoking on you, put your bestie in a pack and now I’m smoking her too, I been balling so damn hard coulda went to LSU,” as Angel Reese makes an appearance in an aisle of a grocery store.

What do Angel Reese's endorsements look like? Looking at deals, the LSU star has signed

Angel Reese is at the heart of America's new generation

The basketball star has about 2 million followers on her Instagram. As she builds her brand, her NIL team has done all the right things to get her the right connections. As her stock shot up post her outing in the National Championship, the Cardi B video has put the spotlight well and truly on her.

While basketball and music have been generational allies, this was limited to the NBA. However, with the NIL factor being activated in the recent past, music is making its way even to the collegiate level.

The LSU team won big this past Spring. The 21-year-old forward on the Tigers’ squad was a huge asset for the team as she averaged 23 points and 15 rebounds for the season. As the summer gets in full swing, she will be looking to not only capitalize on her training but is sure to be spotted a lot more in the glamour world.

