Watch: Bronny James FaceTimes "one person" who he knows would answer, and it's not dad LeBron!

In media, players are often asked to do a variety of things, from serious interviews to fun and light-hearted ones. During an interview with Bleacher Report Hoops, Bronny James was asked who he thought would answer if he had to call one person on his phone.

While many people expected him to call his father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, he threw a bit of a curveball and decided to call someone else. Bronny dialed his younger brother, Bryce, and got an answer! Talk about a sibling bond.

Watch the clip from the interview below:

Where will Bronny James be selected in the 2024 NBA draft?

While the 2024 NBA draft is still over a month away, there is a lot of speculation regarding where the former USC Trojans guard will wind up after being selected. If he does not wind up in a spot he feels comfortable with, he has also retained his NCAA eligibility by not officially hiring an agent at the time of writing.

However, it appears that NBA agent Rich Paul, agent and close friend of Bronny's father Lebron James, has at least some influence over what is happening. Reports suggest that Bronny would not accept a two-way contract and has had a team workout with the Phoenix Suns.

There have been a significant amount of bets placed for Bronny James to be drafted first overall. However, others are finding flaws in his game, such as his height at 6-foot-1 (down from his previous 6'4"), and claiming his shooting stroke is too long for the NBA. Then, the stats he had in his college basketball freshman season with the USC Trojans after suffering a cardiac arrest last July.

Last season, Bronny James finished with 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals in 19.4 minutes over the course of 25 games for the Trojans. He also struggled to shoot in college, with a 36.6/26.7/67.6 shooting split. It remains to be seen how he performs in the coming month and if an NBA general manager sees potential in his abilities.