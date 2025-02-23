WATCH: Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson shares his "shorty" Haley Cavinder's senior night clip

Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder have been in a relationship for over a year. The Dallas Cowboys tight end and Miami Hurricanes guard regularly support each other and make cute posts on their social media accounts.

Ferguson did just that on Sunday, posting a short video on his IG stories of Cavinder enjoying her senior night at the University of Miami. The Hurricanes superstar can be seen preparing for the game with her teammates.

Cavinder first sparked dating rumors in 2023 when she was seen wearing Dallas Cowboys apparel with Ferguson's No. 87 on it. The couple has since made things official by appearing on red carpets and regularly posting loved-up pictures on the gram.

Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson shares his "shorty" Haley Cavinder's senior night clip

Is Haley Cavinder eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft?

Yes, Haley Cavinder is eligible for the 2025 WNBA Draft and she has a good shot at being selected. Cavinder has made an impressive return to the collegiate scene after she and her twin sister, Hanna, retired following the 2022–23 season.

After spending some time away from the sport, Haley Cavinder returned for the 2024-25 season. Scouts and talent evaluators had their doubts, considering that she had spent ample time away from competitive basketball.

So, they wondered how she'd fare against fellow WNBA hopefuls who didn't get such an extended time away from the game.

However, Cavinder proved that she still got it as she led the Hurricanes in assists for eight straight games to start the 2024-25 regular season. Soon after, she became the team's primary bucket, leading the program in points per game and ranking high in rebounds and assists.

The WNBA talent evaluators have taken notice, and there are strong reports that Cavinder could be selected early in the second round. That would be a stunning turnaround, considering the doubts around her ability to cut it with her peers at the beginning of the season.

Now, the question is whether Cavinder is interested in playing in the WNBA. The Miami Hurricanes star has a profitable modeling career off the court, plus she's been vocal about her interest in undertaking other endeavors.

Well, if she does decide to play professional basketball, then she'll have plenty of suitors, both at home and abroad.

