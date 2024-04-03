WATCH: DJ Burns Jr.'s meet and greet amid NC State's March Madness run leads to fans lining up outside Applebees in North Carolina

NC State forward DJ Burns Jr. has become an instant celebrity in North Carolina during the Wolfpack's March Madness run.

Burns, one of the primary contributors to NC State's late-season surge that propelled them to the Final Four, held a meet-and-greet with fans outside Applebees and was amazed by the number of people lining up to catch a peek at the big man.

The winning streak included victories over North Carolina in the ACC Tournament final, Marquette in the Sweet 16 and Duke in the Elite Eight.

In NC State's last game, Burns used his size to grind past Duke big men Kyle Filipowski and Mark Mitchell. He tallied 29 points on 13-of-19 shooting, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks to lead the Wolfpack to a 76-64 victory, handing his team a Final Four meeting with No. 1 seed Purdue on Saturday night.

Burns' meet-and-greet post draws funny reactions on social media

The post generated over 308,000 views on X and drew hilarious reactions. One user pointed out that he can run for the state's governor's race in the future, although he was raised in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Others praised Burns for his ability to gather a crowd in the meet-and-greet event.

However, one user felt that such activity was too early and urged Burns to do this after the tournament.

DJ Burns Jr. set for a collision course with Purdue's Zach Edey

NC State's DJ Burns punished Duke with his burly frame. He hopes to do the same against Purdue, which is led by 7-foot-4 behemoth Zach Edey.

Burns will be in for a big-time clash with two-time first-team All-American Zach Edey in NC State's Final Four showdown against Purdue.

The fifth-year senior will have his hands full against the 7-foot-4 slotman, who led the Boilermakers to a 72-66 victory against Tennessee in the Elite Eight by scoring 40 points on 13-of-19 shooting and grabbing 16 rebounds.

NC State hopes that Burns will still have that extra energy to beat Edey and carry the Wolfpack to the national championship.

