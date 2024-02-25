WATCH: Duke guard Kyle Filipowski suffers apparent injury as Wake Forest fans storm court following upset

After the game between the Duke Blue Devils and Wake Forest Demon Deacons, an incident occurred where Wake Forest fans stormed the court.

A video shared by Front Office Sports showed that Blue Devils guard Kyle Filipowski suffered an apparent injury during the incident and was seen being helped off the floor into the locker room.

Duke lost 83-79 to the Demon Deacons in front of a sellout crowd at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The head coach of the Blue Devils, Jon Scheyer, also raised concerns about court-storming after Filipowski sprained his ankle during the celebration at Wake Forest.

“When are we going to ban court storming?,” Scheyer said post-game.

Scheyer pointed to the incident involving Caitlin Clark at Ohio State a month ago as another example of the risks involved in court-storming.

ESPN's Mike Monaco also expressed that court-storming should not happen after Kyle Filipowski’s incident.

"That should not happen. That right there is why court-storming should not happen," Monaco said.

Fans rally behind Kyle Filipowski

Against Wake Forest, Kyle Filipowski scored 17 points, leading the Blue Devils (21-6, 12-4). However, his apparent injury prompted fans to comment.

“If this happened to a player at any other school besides Duke, not a single human would be saying “soft”. This is brutal. All for court storming, cool. Do it the right way. The fact that player safety isn’t being made the most important thing here is a joke,” Josh Reynolds, host of “That’s Ball Folks!” tweeted.

“That's not cool. Act as if Wake Forest,” a fan wrote.

“They are exactly right. Let the visiting team get off the court first. Duke had ZERO chance to get off the floor,” another wrote.

