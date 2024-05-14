WATCH: Ex-Iowa star Kate Martin's stunned reaction to Lisa Bluder's retirement in middle of Las Vegas press conference 

Former Iowa star Kate Martin expressed shock upon hearing the news that longtime Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder has retired.

Martin, who played for five seasons under Bluder in Iowa, learned about the development during a scheduled media availability session with the Las Vegas Aces.

"What? I'm very shocked. She’s coached at Iowa for as long as I’ve been alive. so she deserves a break and she deserves whatever she’s going to have in her future. And, you know, it’s family time, relaxation,” Martin said [0:51-1:11].

"Lord knows we put her through enough so I’m really happy for her. She will be missed. She’s one of the greatest of all time," the Aces guard added.

Martin, who was drafted 18th overall by the defending back-to-back WNBA champions, will play for the Aces this season after making the final lineup. They will debut on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Mercury in the opener of the new WNBA season.

Lisa Bluder announces retirement after 24 seasons with Iowa

Lisa Bluder coached Iowa for 24 years and had a 528-254 record that included 77 wins in the last two seasons where the Hawkeyes reached the national championship on both occasions.

A native of Marion, Iowa, Lisa Bluder played for Northern Iowa before venturing into coaching. She had stints with St. Ambrose College and Drake where she compiled a record of 462-224.

Bluder was chosen as Iowa's coach in 2000. She guided the Hawkeyes to a 528-254 record (262-145 in Big 10) during her 24-year tenure. This included back-to-back seasons where Iowa played for the national championship.

She is the 10th-winningest coach in NCAA Division I women's basketball history with 884 wins and a Naismith Coach of the Year awardee in 2019.

She addressed the Hawkeye nation in a letter published on Monday.

"It has been the honor of my career to be a part of the Iowa Hawkeye family, and to lead a women’s basketball program filled with so many talented and remarkable young women, who have gone on to do great things in their careers and, more importantly, in their lives," Bluder said.

Her longtime assistant Jan Jansen was named the new coach for the Hawkeyes following Bluder's retirement announcement. Bluder promised to help Jansen in her first year as Iowa's coach.

Jansen, who coached under Bluder for 33 seasons in Iowa and Drake, said she is excited for her first coaching stint.

"I can’t thank Lisa enough for her mentorship, leadership, and most of all her friendship. I am so proud of all we accomplished and grateful for all the memories we created," said Jansen, who played for Bluder during her senior season with Drake.

