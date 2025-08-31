Ex-Miami star Hanna Cavinder’s sister drops her while attempting a viral TikTok trend

You rarely see influencer Hanna Cavinder get involved in hilarious social media fails. And on Saturday, it was one of those &quot;not-so-fortunate&quot; days for the former Miami Hurricanes guard.Hanna Cavinder and her sisters have always tried out viral trends on social media, particularly on TikTok. On a bright day on the street, Hanna's sister, Brandi Cavinder-Perkins, attempted to imitate the so-called girlfriend carry trend.Unfortunately, Brandi wasn't able to hold onto Hanna and dropped her a second after the attempt, causing her to fall feet-first on the pavement. Hanna seemed a bit hurt by the fall and placed a caption that read:&quot;My knees 💀.&quot;The moment was captured on Brandi Perkins' Instagram Stories and a fan of the Cavinder twins uploaded it on his X account for the audience's enjoyment.After exhausting her five-year eligibility with Fresno State and Miami, Hanna Cavinder and her twin sister Haley opted not to be drafted in the WNBA. They tried out other pursuits, including professional wrestling, brand partnerships and media appearances, getting lucrative NIL deals in the process thanks to the twin sisters' social media popularity.Hanna Cavinder used to have a relationship with Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck. The two lasted for about nine months, as the breakup was due to Beck's personality and lack of friends.Hanna Cavinder is back to playing golf six weeks after breast operationAfter playing college basketball, Hanna and Haley Cavinder tried out golf and were posting social media content on the challenges related to playing the sport.On Sunday, Hanna said on the Cavinder twins' Instagram account that they're back working out and playing golf six weeks after she and her sister Haley each underwent breast augmentation procedure. She added that the implant gives them a natural look.&quot;I'm just super happy about them,&quot; she said. &quot;We can work out. We're back golfing baby!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHanna Cavinder also mentioned that the procedure was the best decision and completely changed her confidence.The twin sisters have posted videos at LIV Golf events and showed off their golf swings and putting games on social media. The sport serves as a hobby for Hanna and Haley Cavinder and social media content for their fans as well.