WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson’s “proud mom” Kia Brooks celebrates LSU star’s 1,000 points feat

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, celebrated her daughter's 1,000 points feat Saturday by sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram. In the video, Brooks shared a picture of a basketball with Johnson's name along with her achievement.

The junior guard completed the feat in LSU's 117-44 win over Charleston Southern Nov. 12.

"proud mom," Kia Brooks wrote.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Flau'jae Johnson helped LSU secure a blowout win vs. Charleston Southern

Johnson played well for the Tigers in a win over Charleston Southern, dropping a double-double. She finished the contest with 18 points and 10 rebounds to her name. Mikaylah Williams led the scoring for LSU with 25 points while Aneesah Morrow add 21 points and 20 boards.

Johnson scored the 1,000th point of her career on a fastbreak layup early in the fourth quarter. LSU coach Kim Mulkey expressed her joy in the post-game interview.

“It was a good day. It was a great deal with the students and the appreciation I have for teachers and principals that make the effort to be here today at an 11 o’clock game."

The Tigers followed that game up with a 74-60 win over Murray State Nov. 16. Johnson produced a 25-point, 7-rebound performance in the victory. Williams chipped in with 15 points while Morrow dropped another double-double (10 points, 14 boards).

Flau'jae Johnson is averaging 23 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 3 apg for LSU this season. The gifted bucket-getter has made 61% of her field-goal attempts and is shooting 40% from behind the three-point arc.

The Tigers have a matchup with the Troy Trojans on Nov. 18 as they try to improve to 5-0.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here