WATCH: LSU Star Flau'jae Johnson's beach day bikini TikTok has fans left in awe

The LSU Tigers guard and rapper Flau'jae Johnson has stunned her fans yet again. The 5-foot-10 guard has continued to grow in the music industry, following her title run earlier in April. Flau'jae is an SEC All-Freshman and Rookie of the Year. The NCAA champion has released quite a few singles this year, with more to come.

Flau'jae has enjoyed this summer, focusing on her music, as Johnson and company will look to defend their title next season. The Angel Reese-led LSU Tigers already have a strong roster and have a great chance of repeating the national title.

Apart from being an influencer, Flau'jae Johnson has really stepped up her music career. She's even featured on other artists' tracks. Johnson keeps her fans updated with her everyday life from time to time. Flau'jae is active on her Instagram, as well as TikTok, posting frequently on both platforms. Recently, Johnson posted a TikTok video wearing a bikini with the hashtag, #vacation.

Flau'jae Johnson (TikTok)

It's safe to say that her fans loved her outfit, as all poured in their postive reactions on TikTok. Fans replied with all sorts of comments, leaving only the best compliments for Johnson. Flau'jae has had the summer of her life, and her NIL value soared high following her team's championship run.

Flau'jae Johnson and Angel Reese have the top 2 NIL profiles

The LSU teammates are ranked as the top 2 players in women's college basketball, having a wealthy NIL profile. Angel Reese topped the charts with over $1.6 million, followed by Flau'jae Johnson, who is valued to be worth over $1.1 million. The two also appeared in Amazon's recent Dormz commercial, as they signed a NIL deal with the company.

Not only that but Johnson has also signed an NIL deal with Raising Cane's. And recently, Flau'jae signed a NIL deal with LeBron James' Uninterrupted. Things have been flying high for Johnson, being the star player she is, and already signing huge deals. Though it doesn't end there, as the rapper continues to shine in the music industry as well.

LSU v Iowa

With her sophomore year about to start, it will be interesting to see how Johnson performs next season. As a freshman, Flau'jae averaged 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists, starting all 36 games for the Tigers. She plays a key role for the Tigers because she is a decent scorer. Playing alongside Angel Reese, Flau'jae and her teammate make a great duo on the floor. Johnson will look to improve her game for the better as she and her teammates defends their national title.