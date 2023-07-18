Watch: LSU superstar Angel Reese lets fans have a momentary peek into her college dorm room

LSU's Angel Reese has been shooting for the stars since the start of 2023. With college basketball starting in a couple of months, Reese turned her attention toward decorating her dorm room on a budget with Amazon's help.

Sophomore guard Flaujae Johnson also gave a sneak peek of her room after Reese. The two displayed 'big sister-little sister' energy in the reel posted to promote 'DORMZ.'

"@amazon helped me and @flaujae design our dream dorm on a budget, it was a total slay! Check it out and get everything you need for yours @amazon #amazon #offtocollege #ad"

Tiptoeing around Angel Reese and Flaujae Johnson's dorm room

Angel Reese Dorm Room designed with Amazon

Angel Reese won the ESPY for the Best Breakthrough Athlete of 2023 after carrying the LSU Tigers to the NCAA Women's Championship. Doesn't she have a top-notch dorm room? Let's checkout the details that excite Angel in her 250 sq. ft. room.

Angel Dorm Room designed with Amazon

"Let me show you guys how my room dripped out with Amazon for less. I just got an Amazon package, and I got stuff with all my favorite colors. So let's see what I got light pink, hot pink, dark pink, off pink. I like to get a little while sometimes. People always say, Angel, do you do your own lashes? Of course, I do my own lashes. Check this out my own private lash-stash."

Flaujae Johnson checked in to guide the fans into her 250 sq. ft room with a recording and study area. She shared a different side of a girl's dorm room.

"This is my desk I rock the box, drop legendary bares, and I like to study too."

Soon after, Reese and Flaujae Johnson end up having a conversation about her study sessions. Angel Reese asks the sophomore guard if she has ever studied in the room, to which she replies that she loves numbers and accounting.

Angel, being the lovely senior that she is, asked her about the first rule of accounting. Flaujae replied :

"Make the money; don't let the money make you,"

LSU fans would love seeing the senior-sophomore connection the two athletes displayed. Noah Schnapp from Netflix's hit show Stranger Things and Jess Judith, a popular Dominican influencer, have been a part of the DORMZ, an off-to-college initiative.

