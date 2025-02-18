WATCH: Notre Dame's Olivia Miles celebrates with gusto after burying impressive 3-pointer from the logo vs Duke

Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles sets the tone for the team by making timely passes to open teammates and burying big shots that could shift the momentum in their favor.

The 5-foot-10 senior is doing just that in her fourth season in the Fighting Irish, averaging 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.4 steals. Her calmness under pressure is a perfect compliment to Hannah Hidalgo's fiery demeanor, giving Notre Dame a formidable 1-2 punch.

However, Miles sometimes unleashes her passion and intensity to pump up her team. In Monday's game against Duke, the point guard let her emotions out when she buried a three-pointer from the logo early in the first quarter.

Following that shot, she celebrated with satisfaction, as that triple handed Notre Dame a 6-5 lead.

ESPNW captured the moment on its Instagram account with the caption: "Olivia Miles is locked in 🔐."

The long 3-pointer set the tone for another masterful performance for the Fighting Irish, who beat Duke, 64-49.

Notre Dame's 15-point win over Duke sets up first week as the new No. 1-ranked team in the AP poll

Notre Dame's 15-point triumph over Duke kicks off a big Week 16 for the Fighting Irish, who rose to the top of the AP Week 16 rankings following UCLA's first loss of the season to USC on Feb. 13.

Since losing to Utah, the Niele Ivey-coached squad has won 17 consecutive games, including wins against Top 25 teams Texas, UConn, North Carolina, Georgia Tech and California.

Notre Dame's 'Fantastic Four' of Hannah Hidalgo, Olivia Miles, Sonia Citron and Liatu King have run over the opposition, winning by at least 15 points in nine consecutive games, including its blowout victory over Duke. They are 14-0 in the ACC and are four wins away from completing a regular season sweep.

The Fighting Irish's next assignment is against the dangerous Miami Hurricanes (13-12, 3-11) at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables. Despite its lackluster record, Miami has put up a fight against Top 25 teams, especially in their last two games.

The Hurricanes almost upset No. 10 NC State and No. 23 Florida State before succumbing to two-point and one-point losses during the week and they'll be facing their fifth straight Top 25 team in three weeks.

Haley Cavinder will be a marked player for Miami as she has stepped up for the team in the past two games. Cavinder has averaged 23.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists and she's expected to carry on with her all-around production in the game against Notre Dame.

