WATCH: Notre Dame's Olivia Miles earns applause from Marcus Freeman with intense buzzer beater

Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles made a highlight-reel move on Sunday that had Fighting Irish football coach Marcus Freeman standing to applaud. It happened in the last few seconds of the third quarter when Miles had the ball and was going for the last shot.

Ad

She outpaced three defenders to the right side of Notre Dame's court and released a 3-pointer that went in before the buzzer sounded, causing the fans to go loud after the play. It made Freeman stand in admiration and the 5-foot-10 guard went straight to the football coach and dapped him up.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love was seated next to Freeman when Miles made the shot and was frozen in awe of the play.

The 3-pointer gave Notre Dame a 58-40 lead at the end of the third period and had Louisville on the ropes. The No. 25 Cardinals (20-9, 13-5) tried to mount a comeback in the fourth, but the No. 3 Fighting Irish (25-4, 16-2) held on to win 72-59. In the process, it became the ACC regular season co-champion, along with No. 9 NC State (24-5, 16-2).

Ad

Hannah Hidalgo led Notre Dame's offense with 20 points, making 6-of-14 attempts from the field, including 2-of-2 from the 3-point line. She also shot 6-of-8 from the free-throw line and had nine rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes.

Olivia Miles added 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. She made three 3-pointers and six free throws in 38 minutes of all-around play. Maddy Westbeld and Sonia Citron added nine each for Notre Dame, who was seeded second behind NC State in the ACC Tournament that will start on March 7 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Ad

Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman joins "College GameDay" panel

Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman appeared on Sunday on ESPN's College GameDay. He joined hosts Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogumwike in picking which team would win the game.

Duncan, Carter and Ogumwike picked the Fighting Irish to win the game over the Cardinals, leaving Freeman to speak his mind.

Ad

Freeman delivered his take on the game, picking Notre Dame to win the clash. But the football coach knew his assignment and explained why he made such a pick.

He said he talked to Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey and understood that both teams know each other's moves, being ACC rivals. Freeman told the hosts that Ivey challenged her players to play defense on the Cardinals.

The football coach said it will all boil down to which team will play the better defense, be tougher on the court and play with more passion.

Ad

"As I said earlier, I like to coach angry teams. Teams who have just lost. And this is an angry, angry team," Freeman said of the Fighting Irish before tipoff.

He sat courtside and witnessed how the Fighting Irish followed their coach and focused on defense, limiting the Cardinals to 59 points to win their last game of the ACC regular season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here