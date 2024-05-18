Zach Edey was the National Player of the Year in the NCAA for the past two seasons. The 7-foot-4 Canadian star led the nation at 25.2 points per game and stood second place in rebounds at 12.2.

Individual production and team's success determine the success of the players to get the top award. Previously Oscar Tshiebwe, Luka Garza, and Obi Toppin were the national players of the year in the three seasons before Edey.

As some players have declared for the NBA draft in June and some have committed to new programs, it is too early to predict who will stay at the top next season. Here are some players who have the chance to shine brightest in the season ahead.

5 men's college basketball prospects for Player of the Year award

#5 Jeremy Roach

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament South Regional-Duke vs NC State

Junior Jeremy Roach, who played for two seasons with the Duke Blue Devils, transferred to Baylor for next season. He averaged 14.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game and shot 42.9% from 3-point range last season. The 6-1 guard was a McDonald's All-American in 2020 and won third-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors this year. He will give strength to Baylor and gain strength from his teammates to raise the expectations for the season ahead.

#4 Norchad Omier

NCAA Basketball: Miami (FL) at Florida State

Norchad Omier was prolific last season at Miami and is likely to do better at Baylor. The 6-7 senior forward averaged 17.0 ppg,10.0 rpg and 1.2 apg. He shot 55.2% from the field, including 35.3% beyond the arc. Having incredible shooting and rebounding skills, Omier's presence will come in handy for Baylor's NCAA dreams.

Omier played two seasons at Miami, making second-team All-ACC last season and the third team in 2022-23. In his two seasons with Arkansas State, he was The Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 2021-22 after being the Freshman of the Year the previous season.

#3 AJ Storr

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Wisconsin vs James Madison

AJ Storr averaged 16.8 ppg and 3.9 rpg. He shot 43.4% from the field, including 32.0% beyond the arc last season. The 6-6 junior guard will be instrumental to the Kansas Jayhawks next season. He transferred to KU after playing for Wisconsin last season and at St. John's in 2022-23.

#2 Tucker DeVries

Syndication: The Des Moines Register

Tucker averaged 21.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg and 3.7 apg. He shot 44.4% from the field, including 36.3% from the 3-point range. He played with Drake for three seasons where his father, Darian DeVries, coached. He committed to West Virginia after his father moved to the program.

#1 Johnell Davis

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Northwestern vs Florida Atlantic

Johnell Davis averaged 18.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg and 2.9 apg. He shot 48.3% from the field and 41.4% beyond the arc last season. He led Florida Atlantic to the Final Four last season in the NCAA tournament and will try to aim higher after committing to John Calipari's Arkansas.

Davis was the American Athletic Conference co-Player of the Year last season and was the Conference USA Sixth Player of the Year in 2022-23. It will be the fifth collegiate season of the 6-4 guard if he withdraws from the NBA draft.

