"We were better because of you": Dawn Staley bids emotional farewell to Bree Hall as South Carolina star enters WNBA draft

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley bade farewell to one of the most tenured Gamecocks players this season. Senior guard Bree Hall has announced her eligibility for the 2025 WNBA draft.

The three-time national champion coach wrote an emotional message on X to the six-foot, Dayton, Ohio native, who played four seasons for the Gamecocks and won two national titles in 2022 and 2024.

"@breezyhalll you have been a winner on and off the court. You came. You gave. You conquered. We were better because of you….now the @wnba and world gets what you gave us! Love you Breezy!," Staley said, calling Hall on her nickname.

Hall is one of three South Carolina players who declared their eligibility in Monday's WNBA draft. The other two were Te-Hina Paopao and Sania Feagin. Saniya Rivers played for South Carolina in her first season and was a batchmate of Hall as she played with the Gamecocks in the 2021-22 season.

However, Rivers transferred to North Carolina State after South Carolina right after the 2022 NCAA Tournament and ended her collegiate career with the Wolfpack.

Aubryanna "Bree" Hall was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2021 with a scouts' rating of 96 per ESPNW High School Basketball Rankings. Before signing with South Carolina, Hall had been courted by the Kentucky Wildcats, NC State Wolfpack, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers to play for them.

Bree Hall a steady contributor for Dawn Staley's South Carolina

Bree Hall was a steady presence for South Carolina in four seasons. She played two seasons off the bench for Dawn Staley's South Carolina before becoming a starter in the next two seasons.

Hall consistently improved her averages in the first three years of her collegiate career, averaging 2.7 points and 1.5 rebounds per game in her freshman year to 5.0 ppg and 1.9 ppg in her second year off the bench.

Staley elevated Hall to the starting five in her third season and had a breakout year, averaging 9.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg and 1.5 apg. She also helped the Gamecocks sweep 38 games in the 2023-24 season and win their second title in three years.

Hall also had her career-best 44.0% from the field and 38.5% from the 3-point line and made 70% of her free throw attempts. The guard slightly dipped her average in her fourth season, scoring 6.3 ppg. However, she had a slight uptick on her rebounds, tallying 3.0 rpg and helping the Gamecocks play in the national championship, where they fell short to eventual champion UConn.

Hall's dip in field goal percentage from 44.0% last season to 38.5% could be a concern for WNBA teams, which are looking for a guard who can play lockdown defense and score points when needed.

Hall could be a late first-round to an early second-round selection in the annual draft scheduled on Monday at The Shed at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, New York.

Which WNBA team will pick Bree Hall in the 2025 draft? Let us know your insights in the comments section.

