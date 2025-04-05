"We got bodies to throw at her": Dawn Staley opens up about defending Texas superstar following Final Four win

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley opened up about her team’s defensive strategy against Texas superstar forward Madison Booker that led to the Gamecocks winning their Final Four matchup 74-57 on Friday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Staley disclosed the strategy during the postgame press conference following the South Carolina-Texas Final Four game. The three-time champion coach emphasized the importance of playing physically against Booker, who did early damage, scoring six points and helping Texas race to a 12-4 lead in the first few minutes.

South Carolina adjusted its strategy in the second half, deploying physical defenders Bree Hall and Tessa Johnson to disrupt Booker’s offensive play. The plan succeeded, as Booker was limited to four points, and the Gamecocks raced to a double-digit lead they maintained until the final buzzer.

"I think we do a really good job on on Booker just because we got bodies to throw at her," Staley said (24:18 mark). "We got a defender in Breezy that really sets the example for some of the younger players to come in and play like Tessa Johnson."

The South Carolina coach also noted that the team’s depth was a key factor in the Gamecocks’ Final Four win against Texas.

South Carolina outscored Texas 35-27 in bench points, with Joyce Edwards, MiLaysia Fulwiley and Tessa Johnson combining for 29 of them. The Gamecocks’ bench outrebounded Texas' non-starters 15-4 and had an 11-4 advantage in assists.

Dawn Staley praises freshman Joyce Edwards for a double-double performance in the Final Four

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley gave her flowers to freshman Joyce Edwards after the 6-foot-2 forward's outstanding performance in the Gamecocks' win over the Texas Longhorns. Edwards played 26 minutes, tallying 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal, and also drew six fouls.

South Carolina forward Joyce Edwards (Image Source: IMAGN)

Staley discussed the importance of Edwards and her impact on the team this season.

"If you look at the games in which we had tight games the past three or four games three games prior to this game... She's been doing all season long when she doesn't fly around out there we we feel it," the three-time champion coach said of Edwards. (17:04 mark)

"I'm happy for Joyce because I know as a young person, you're struggling the very thing that you love to do and she really works at it. She watches film and she's obsessively like working out," she added. (17:33 mark)

Edwards, the No. 2 freshman of the Class of 2024, is South Carolina’s top producer, averaging 12.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals. Many experts are anticipating a freshman duel between Edwards and No. 1 first-year player Sarah Strong of UConn in the final.

