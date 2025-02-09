"We had played with nothing to lose": John Calipari highlights Arkansas' positive takeaways despite Alabama loss

On Saturday, after the game with Alabama, Arkansas coach John Calipari highlighted the Razorbacks' positive takeaways in their 85–81 loss to the No. 3 team. He took note of the team's fearlessness in the clash against the Crimson Tide despite playing like it had nothing to lose.

"We had played with nothing to lose and I talked about it all day," the former national champion coach said in the postgame press conference. (0:17) "They (Alabama) have to win this game. We just got to go and let's make it close and let's see what happens."

Alabama (20-3, 9-1 in Southeastern Conference) led by as many as 18 in the second half until Arkansas (14-9, 3-7) went on a 24–8 surge to cut the lead to two, 83–81. Chris Youngblood made two free throws from four attempts, sealing the game for the Crimson Tide, who tied Auburn (21-2, 9-1) for first place in the SEC.

Calipari admired his team's resolve to make a last-ditch comeback that almost stole the game from Alabama. He pointed out that it wouldn't have happened if he hadn't told them they had nothing to lose in the remainder of the second half.

"This team never stopped again," Calipari said (0:40). "They came back and they made plays. You know why? They played fearless instead of playing (through the motions)."

Arkansas spaced the floor and made some baskets that chipped away Alabama's lead. It had a chance for a final possession. However, Alabama rebounded a missed free throw from Youngblood and kept the ball, leading to another split by the guard for the final count.

Calipari also praised his two Kentucky transfers, Zvonimir Ivisic and Adou Thiero, for their great game against Alabama. Ivisic scored a team-high 27 points, while Thiero added 22.

The Razorbacks coach praised the 7-foot-2 center for listening to his instructions of driving the ball to the hoop instead of shooting from the outside. On the other hand, Thiero played his game and scored big numbers despite getting into foul trouble.

John Calipari hails Billy Richmond III's efforts against Alabama

Arkansas coach John Calipari praised freshman Billy Richmond III for his efforts off the bench for the Razorbacks. The veteran coach noted how the 6-foot-6 first-year player delivered for the team in 26 minutes of action.

The Memphis native hustled for the ball and broke some easy plays for Alabama. He was rewarded with a thunderous dunk that reduced the deficit to 79–73.

"I thought Billy was really good today. I like what I saw from him," Calipari said of Richmond, who scored nine points, four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block (4:49).

Arkansas returns to action on Wednesday when it hosts LSU (12-11, 1-9) in a rematch of their Jan. 14 duel, which the Tigers won 78–74. After that win, the Tigers lost six straight games and are ranked second to last in the SEC standings, ahead of South Carolina (10-13, 0-10).

