“We’ve been consistently inconsistent”: HC Hubert Davis gives harsh reality check to his North Carolina team

Hubert Davis is a legend with the North Carolina Tar Heels. Davis excelled as a shooting guard during his college basketball career at UNC. He became the program's head coach in 2021 and has led the team to numerous high points since then.

However, Davis feels the head in the current college basketball season with the Tar Heels on a downward spiral.

In a recent video, Hubert Davis tagged his current North Carolina team as "consistently inconsistent." It comes a few days removed from UNC's 87-70 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

Davis looked frustrated on the sidelines as his side could do nothing against the number two-ranked Blue Devils. His side's highest point scorer in the game was RJ Davis, who had 12 points. That was a surprise, as Davis had regularly dropped more than 15 points in the leadup to the Duke game.

How are the North Carolina Tar Heels performing this season?

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been consistently inconsistent. They have struggled to string together multiple wins for the majority of the season.

Their best run of form was in early January when they strung together four straight wins following their loss to Louisville in the first game of the year. During this run, they beat Notre Dame, SMU, NC State, and California.

However, tougher times were just around the corner, as they've since won just one of their five games. This run of results has likely gotten on Davis' nerves. The Tar Heels are perilously close to finishing out of the AP Top 25 ranking.

Furthermore, the Tar Heels have nine games to get their act together. Luckily, most of their remaining fixtures are at home, plus only one of their opponents is in the AP Top 25. Hence, Hubert Davis might still turn his side's fortunes around and make a push for a deep run during March Madness.

