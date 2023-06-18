West Virginia basketball HC Bob Huggins arrested for DUI: Latest on controversy surrounding the Mountaineers head man

West Virginia men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins was arrested on Friday night on a charge of driving under the influence. He has had his fair share of off-the-court issues. This could potentially be the breaking point for the university since this is his second public controversy in recent weeks.

According to a police report, Huggins posted a 0.21 blood alcohol content. That is more than twice the 0.08 legal limit for Pennsylvania. The university learned about this incident and issued the following statement:

"We are gathering more information and will take appropriate action once the review is complete."

What has Bob Huggins done as a head coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers?

Bob Huggins has been a solid college basketball coach, winning the conference title on eight different occasions. Since joining West Virginia prior to the 2007-08 season, he has been a mainstay in the NCAA Tournament as he only missed in four seasons (not counting 2020 due to March Madness being canceled).

Huggins has been able to get West Virginia to one Final Four appearance and is constantly ranked as one of the top programs in the nation. The Mountaineers struggled a bit last season as they finished with a 19-15 record.

Is Bob Huggins going to be coaching this season?

This is an excellent question as he already has been disciplined by the university for his anti-gay comments on a radio station. West Virginia already suspended him for the first three games of the regular season as well as knocked $1 million off his salary. This felt like his final season before the DUI and now could have it voided for off-the-court issues piling up.

It is difficult to defend the actions of a legendary head coach who should know better. It was an unacceptable behavior considering he put the lives of countless others at risk, and at his age, he should have known better. The university cannot just turn a blind eye either, so swift action needs to take place.

How can he go into a recruit's home and convince the family of the prospect he is going to take care of them?

It won't be shocking if West Virginia announces the departure of Bob Huggins in the coming days.

