West Virginia head coaching candidates: Top 5 replacements for Darian DeVries as HC departs days after March Madness snub

Darian DeVries stepped down as coach of West Virginia after one season with the Mountaineers. He signed a five-year deal with West Virginia in 2024 and went 19-13 in his lone season, failing to get into the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

A day after he left West Virginia, DeVries found his new home in Bloomington, agreeing to a six-year contract with the Indiana Hoosiers. Per CBS Sports, Indiana officials talked to the 49-year-old coach on Monday and the following day, the two parties agreed to the deal worth about $5 million annually.

Reports added that the buyout cost for Darian DeVries to leave West Virginia is more than $6 million. Now, there is a head coaching vacancy in West Virginia and it needs to be addressed as soon as possible.

There are some potential candidates for the job and here are the top five coaches who could potentially replace Darian DeVries as West Virginia's chief tactician.

Top 5 replacements for Darian DeVries at West Virginia

#5. Bryce Drew

Bryce Drew is a 13-year veteran who guided Valparaiso, Vanderbilt and Grand Canyon to a combined 284-147 record and seven NCAA Tournaments. At Grand Canyon, the 50-year-old bench tactician has helmed the Antelopes to four NCAA Tournaments and three straight WAC tournament titles.

This season, Drew looks to lead Grand Canyon deep into March Madness 2025 as the Lopes made it through the second round last year. His winning record could be an eye-catcher for a West Virginia team that is aiming to return to the NCAA Tournament next season.

#4. Ryan Odom

Ryan Odom has led UMBC and Utah State to NCAA Tournaments as a coach. This season, the 50-year-old guided VCU to a 28-6 record and secured an Atlantic 10 regular season tournament double.

His coaching experience where he guided three different schools to three NCAA Tournaments would be a plus for Odom if he'll get shortlisted as a candidate for the West Virginia job.

#3. Ben McCollum

Ben McCollum was hired by Drake as a replacement for Darian DeVries for the 2024-25 season. The four-time Division II national champion at Northwest Missouri State picked up where he left off, leading the Bulldogs to a 30-3 record and a ticket to the 2025 NCAA Tournament by winning the Missouri Valley Conference regular season and tournament.

The 43-year-old will bring his championship experience and winning mentality to West Virginia if he is hired as head coach next season. McCollum is also close to WVU athletic director Wren Baker as they worked together at Northwest Missouri State.

#2. Will Wade

Will Wade has been successful in his 11-year coaching career. The 42-year-old Clemson alumnus has guided VCU, LSU and McNeese State to a total of seven NCAA Tournaments.

In his two seasons with the Cowboys, Wade led the team to win back-to-back Southland Conference regular season and tournament doubles, giving the team back-to-back March Madness bids. Will Wade has a combined 70.5% winning percentage and his system could spark West Virginia to a renaissance in the Big 12 if he gets hired.

#1. Jerrod Calhoun

Jerrod Calhoun was hired by Utah State after seven seasons at Youngstown State. In his lone season so far with the Aggies, the 43-year-old Calhoun guided the team to third place in the Mountain West Conference at 26-7 and helped them secure a 2025 NCAA Tournament bid.

He had six years of experience as an assistant coach under former WVU coach Bob Huggins before coaching at Fairmont State. His credentials should give him an inside chance of getting the Mountaineers' head coaching vacancy left off by Darian DeVries.

