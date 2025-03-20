What are Barack Obama's 2025 March Madness brackets? Former POTUS shares predictions for NCAA tournament

Former US President Barack Obama has once again stayed true to his March Madness tradition. On Thursday, the NCAA released Obama's picks for the NCAA Tournament for the men's section, and it's safe to say that he picked one of the favorites to win the 68-team competition.

What are Barack Obama's 2025 March Madness brackets?

Former President Barack Obama Campaigns For Democrats In Milwaukee - Source: Getty

Barack Obama has picked Jon Scheyer's Duke to go all the way and win the NCAA Tournament. Interestingly, he has predicted the top-seeded Blue Devils to beat fellow No. 1 seed Florida in the national title game.

Duke has been one of the most dominant teams on the college basketball circuit this season. The Blue Devils won the regular season title and then enjoyed a dominant run in the ACC Tournament, winning it without some of their star players who were injured for the postseason tournament.

Now, Scheyer's Duke is tipped as one of the favorites to win the national title with the top seed in March Madness. The Blue Devils will begin their NCAA Tournament run on Friday by facing No. 16 seed Mount St. Mary's in the first round.

Some other notable projections from Obama included No. 5 seed Clemson facing top-seed Houston in the Sweet 16. However, he predicted the Tigers to upset the Cougars.

Obama also has the No. 11 seed VCU upset No. 5 seed BYU in the first round of March Madness.

Apart from Duke and Florida playing in the final, Obama has picked No. 2 seed Tennessee and No. 1 seed Auburn to make the Final Four. It will be interesting to see how many predictions he got right at the end of the NCAA Tournament.

Last season, Obama correctly predicted UConn to win the national championship. Duke fans will be hoping that his winners' prediction comes true again this season.

