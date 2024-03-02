What is Bronny James' heart condition? All we know about the USC guard's personal health

On July 24, 2023, LeBron James' son Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice session with the USC Trojans men's basketball team. Since then, the freshman guard has returned to the court and appeared in 20 games thus far for the team.

But what exactly was that congenital heart defect that caused Bronny's cardiac arrest? Here's a quick look at the health of the USC freshman--and how it could've affected his basketball career since.

Impact of Bronny James' heart condition on his basketball career

Most recently, updated NBA mock drafts from ESPN and Bleacher Report took out Bronny James' name in their lists. Instead, they put the young 6-foot-4, 210-lb guard in the 2025 list, projecting he'll go to the second round at least.

Perhaps one could surmise that James Jr.'s freshman year stats are not impressing NBA teams, as expected. He's averaging just 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 37.7% FG shooting, while also playing almost 20 minutes per game. But it's safe to say that his cardiac arrest last year is also scaring away NBA teams a bit. Though should it?

An article by Jeff Eisenberg on Yahoo Sports posits that heart conditions such as what Bronny James had are not as career-ending today as it would've decades prior.

Cardiologist Dr. Michael Ackerman says that the approach has now been more "patient-centric." This means that athletes are being given the option to still potentially continue their athletics careers, or just call it and decide it's not worth the risk.

Eisenberg's words on the matter are as follows:

Today, Ackerman first asks athletes with heart conditions about “the two O’s” — is playing their sport optional to them? Or is it like oxygen? If the answer is oxygen, then Ackerman diagnoses the athlete as accurately as he can, explains how risky returning to a high-intensity sport could be and advises them about the treatment options available. Then it’s up to the athlete to decide how much risk to assume in pursuit of his or her dreams.

Bronny James' heart condition explained

What exactly went wrong during Bronny James' cardiac arrest stems from an inborn condition that's still never been revealed. There are 25 total congenital heart defects listed by the Mayo Clinic, and any one of them could be the exact same one that ailed the young athlete.

Since Bronny has been cleared by his doctors to play, it could be safe to assume that they're completely on top of his condition and that the young man is in no imminent danger.