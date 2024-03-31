What channel is the 2024 Final Four on? When, where & how to watch the NCAA Tournament games

With the Elite Eight set to take off in two destinations across the country, the Final Four is ahead of us. It is one of the most anticipated stages in the NCAA Tournament and fans can't wait to see the teams that will be participating in the highly competitive stage of March Madness.

The Final Four is one of the most-watched sporting events annually. Let's look at the television network airing the Final Four this year.

What channel is the 2024 Final Four on?

The two Final Four encounters for the 2024 NCAA Tournament will air live on TBS. The network has aired a couple of March Madness games since the first round and will have the sole right to broadcast the last three games of the tournament, including the championship game.

TBS has broadcast the NCAA Tournament alongside CBS, TNT and TruTV for 22 consecutive seasons. They will continue to do so until at least 2032. In the media deal, TBS and CBS will alternate the Final Four broadcast until the end of the deal as they've done for years.

Who will be on the Final Four broadcast team?

Jim Nantz will not be in the Final Four broadcast team this year for the first time in more than three decades. The veteran ended his tenure as the event play-by-play announcer in 2023.

In his absence, Ian Eagle will serve as the lead announcer in the 2024 Final Four. He will be accompanied by Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, and Tracy Wolfson on the broadcast team.

When is the 2024 March Madness Final Four?

Both games of the 2024 NCAA Tournament Final Four will be held on Apr. 6. The first game is scheduled to tip off at 6:00 p.m. ET, while the second matchup will commence at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Which arena will host the Final Four?

The State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, will host the 2024 Final Four. The home ground of the NFL team, Arizona Cardinals, can be converted for various uses due to its unique design.

The stadium has previously hosted the NCAA Tournament Final Four. It hosted the 2017 edition, which involved South Carolina, Gonzaga, Oregon and North Carolina.