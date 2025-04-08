  • home icon
What is the connection between Florida's Rueben Chinyelu and Houston legend Hakeem Olajuwon? Know more about Gators stars' fandom

By Arnold
Modified Apr 08, 2025
What is the connection between Florida&rsquo;s Rueben Chinyelu and Houston legend Hakeem Olajuwon? Know more about Gators star&rsquo;s fandom (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
What is the connection between Florida’s Rueben Chinyelu and Houston legend Hakeem Olajuwon? Know more about Gators star’s fandom (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Florida star Rueben Chinyelu helped his team win the national title on Monday. The Gators beat Houston 65-63 in the championship game at Alamodome while Cougars legend Hakeem Olajuwon was in the arena.

Although Rueben Chinyelu is not related to Olajuwon, winning the national championship in front of the Houston legend was a dream moment for him. The two began their basketball journeys in Nigeria before moving to the US to pursue greatness.

Rueben Chinyelu idolized Hakeem Olajuwon growing up

Florida Gators star Rueben Chinyelu - Source: Imagn
Florida Gators star Rueben Chinyelu - Source: Imagn

After Florida had beaten Auburn in the Final Four, Rueben Chinyelu found out that Olajuwon was in attendance for the other semifinal game, in which Houston beat Duke. The Gators star then spilled the beans on his idolizing of Olajuwon and hoped that the Cougars legend would be present at Alamodome for the final.

“Hopefully I will get to meet him,” Chinyelu said. “Either way, I'm just happy to get to know him, and just being able to see him. Hopefully I will play well.” - via Yahoo Sports

Although Olajuwon played for Houston during his college career, Chinyelu wasn't fazed by the fact that "The Dream" would be cheering for the Cougars in the final.

“We’ve had many different people rooting against us all season,” Chinyelu said. - via Yahoo Sports

Chinyelu never even got to see Olajuwon play since the latter retired in 2002, and the former was born in 2003. However, Olajuwon's story inspired the Florida star, and Chinyelu was also able to play in front of his hero on the biggest stage of college basketball.

Chinyelu scored three points and recorded five rebounds against Houston in the final. His teammate, Will Richard, posted a game-high 18 points with eight rebounds and two assists, while Alex Condon and Walter Clayton Jr. posted 12 points and 11 points, respectively.

For Houston, LJ Cryer scored 19 points, while Mylik Wilson contributed nine points. Three other Cougars recorded eight points each, but it wasn't enough for them to win the title.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Surjo Ray
