What Duke Blue Devils are returning in 2023? Duke roster and schedule analyzed ft. Kyle Filipowski and more 

The Duke Blue Devils lost two players from their 2022-2023 roster as Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead were both selected in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Lively was selected 12th overall by the OKC Thunder and subsequently traded to the Dallas Mavericks. Whitehead was selected 22nd overall by the Brooklyn Nets.

The Blue Devils once again brought in an elite recruiting class as their 2023 class ranks second in the nation, according to 247 Sports. Here's a look at how Duke's roster and schedule will look in the 2023-2024 season.

Who will be on the Duke Blue Devils roster next season?

Starters Kyle Filipowski, Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell, who were also the Duke Blue Devils' four leading scorers, will all return next season. Reserves Ryan Young, Jaylen Blakes, Jaden Schutt and Christian Reeves will also be back in the fold.

The Blue Devils' impressive recruiting class has four five-star prospects. Combo guards Jared McCain and Caleb Foster and power forwards Sean Stewart and TJ Power will all join coach Jon Scheyer's roster. All four come to campus ranked within the top 20 prospects of the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.

Duke also added former Stanford Cardinal power forward Neal Begovich via the transfer portal. Begovich is a graduate transfer who is likely to be a depth piece. He has played just 49 minutes across 17 games in his four-year collegiate career.

What does the Duke Blue Devils' 2023-2024 schedule look like?

The Duke Blue Devils have announced 28 of their 31 opponents for next season. Duke's non-conference schedule will consist of home games against the Arizona Wildcats, Bucknell Bison, La Salle Explorers, Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles, Hofstra Pride and Queens Royals.

They will face the Michigan State Spartans at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois and the Baylor Bears at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Blue Devils' opponents for the ACC-SEC challenge have not been announced and are the only opponents that are still to be determined.

Their conference schedule will have home-and-away games with the North Carolina Tar Heels, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Louisville Cardinals, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Pittsburgh Panthers.

They will have home games against the Boston College Eagles, Clemson Tigers, Syracuse Orange and Virginia Cavaliers. Duke will also visit the Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, North Carolina State Wolfpack and Virginia Tech Hokies.

