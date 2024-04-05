What grade is Hailey Van Lith in? Academics of LSU star explored

Hailey Van Lith is set to enter the transfer portal following the LSU Tigers' 94-87 season-ending loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight.

Pete Nakos of On3 Sports shared the news on Thursday, tweeting:

"LSU star women's basketball player Hailey Van Lith has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned."

Check out Pete Nakos' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It marks Van Lith's second time entering the transfer portal in two seasons. She spent the first three years of her collegiate career with the Louisville Cardinals, earning a degree in finance.

Van Lith graduated with Summa Cum Laude honors, meaning that she had a GPA of 3.9 or higher. She joined the Tigers as a graduate transfer and spent one season with the program.

Apart from receiving her Bachelor's degree in finance, Van Lith has revealed that she's pursuing her Master's degree. She has also expressed an interest in pursuing a law degree.

While she was eligible for the 2024 WNBA Draft, Van Lith didn't declare within the 48-hour time frame given to her following LSU's season-ending loss. Instead, she will return to college for a fifth year, taking advantage of the extra season of eligibility granted to student-athletes who played during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although she has reportedly not closed the door on a return to the Tigers, Van Lith could wind up suiting up for her third program in as many years. While she was considered the top transfer in the nation ahead of the season, her usage and production significantly declined. She scored just 11.6 points per game on 9.9 field goal attempts, the lowest since her freshman season.

Hailey Van Lith faced criticism following the Tigers' season-ending loss to the Hawkeyes. The senior guard was matched up with Caitlin Clark for much of the game, with the two-time Player of the Year finishing with 41 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and one block, shooting 13-of-29 from the field, 9-of-20 from 3-point range and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.

How much did Hailey Van Lith's production decrease?

Hailey Van Lith had a successful three-year stretch with the Louisville Cardinals. She averaged 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game, shooting 42.2% from the field, 33.7% from the 3-point range and 85.0% from the free-throw line.

In her final season, she posted 19.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.5 spg and 0.3 bpg, shooting 41.1% from the field, 29.3% from the 3-point range and 87.4% from the free-throw line. While many assumed her production would take a step back joining the LSU Tigers, few predicted how much she would decline.

Van Lith averaged just 11.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.3 spg and 0.4 bpg, shooting 37.8% from the field, 33.9% from the 3-point range and 83.3% from the free-throw line in her lone season with the Tigers.

It is unclear if she will look to join another contender or return to a role where she could be the top offensive option.

Poll : Will Hailey Van Lith return to the LSU Tigers? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion