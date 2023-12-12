What happened to Bronny James? Exploring the timeline of USC star guard's cardiac arrest

Bronny James returned to the basketball court on Sunday, four months after collapsing during a USC workout session in July. The freshman made his debut for the Trojans in front of his father and NBA legend, LeBron James, in the home game against Long Beach State.

James arrived at USC as a top-20 recruit last season, and his debut for the program was highly anticipated considering the marketing opportunities he brings along. However, this had to be delayed for months due to an unforeseen health issue that kept him out of action.

What happened to Bronny James?

In July, Bronny James collapsed on the court at the USC Galen Center, experiencing a cardiac arrest. He was swiftly attended to by the program's medical staff for necessary first aid before he was rushed to the hospital. He spent three days in the Intensive Care Unit before being discharged.

A family spokesperson revealed in August that the cardiac arrest was attributed to a congenital heart defect. Despite this condition, it was emphasized that the defect would not hinder the rising star from pursuing his upcoming basketball career at USC and in the NBA.

"It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated," the family spokesperson said. "We are very confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family's request for privacy."

Late in November, a spokesperson for the James family announced that Bronny James had received clearance from doctors to resume playing basketball. He noted the plan was for him to resume practicing the next week and make a return to games shortly thereafter.

Return to action and college basketball debut

Bronny James made his college basketball debut against Long Beach State on Sunday, marking his return to action since suffering the cardiac arrest. In his post-game remarks, he expressed gratitude to all those who supported him throughout his journey.

“I just want to say I’m thankful for everything. Mayo Clinic, everything they helped me with. My parents, siblings for supporting me through this hard time of my life," he said, also shouting out his coaches and teammates. "I just want to give appreciation to everyone that’s helped me through this."

With his college career having taken off on Sunday, there are a lot of expectations for Bronny James. He is still projected as a first-round pick in 2024, and it is anticipated he will share the same court with his father, LeBron James, in the NBA.