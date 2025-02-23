What happened to Duke Miles? Oklahoma star lays on the floor after losing multiple teeth against Mississippi State

Duke Miles is a drive-first, shoot-second guard for the Oklahoma Sooners. He has been an undisputed starter in his first season with the Sooners after transferring from the High Point Panthers.

The all-action guard's play has been an asset for the Sooners in the 2024-25 college basketball season. However, Miles's high-energy approach to the game significantly increases his chances of injury. One such injury occurred against Mississippi State on Saturday.

What happened to Duke Miles?

According to On3 Sports, Duke Miles lost multiple teeth after diving for the basketball against Mississippi State. The Sooners' guard dove for a loose ball with about seven minutes left in the game at Lloyd Noble Center.

Unfortunately, Miles landed face-first on the court and lost a couple of teeth in the process. He layed on the court in the immediate aftermath of the injury.

The Sooners staff responded promptly, running to his aid. They quickly picked up the teeth from the court and led him off for further evaluation.

True to his warrior spirit, Miles returned to the court toward the end of the game and earned a pair of free throws. He made both to put the exclamation point on the Sooners' win.

What's next for Duke Miles and the Oklahoma Sooners?

Duke Miles will certainly get a proper checkup at a hospital following the game due to his injury. Doctors will work diligently to ensure the swift guard is protected from further damage in future games.

Miles, a fan favorite among the Sooners, likely gained even more admirers with his hustle play that led him to the treatment table. He'll be aiming to continue his streak of starts in the team's next game.

The Oklahoma Sooners' next game is against the Kentucky Wildcats, who are having a mixed season but remain a Top 25 team in the country. It won't be a walk in the park for the Sooners, but we can expect the same kind of hustle and intensity from Duke Miles and his teammates.

