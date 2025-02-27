What happened to Gene Hackman? Know more about iconic “Coach Norman Dale” actor who died at 95

Gene Hackman, best known for playing coach Norman Dale in the movie "Hoosiers," died on Wednesday, according to the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico.

Ad

Reports say the actor, 95, and his wife, pianist Betsy Arakawa, 64, were found dead in their home along with their dog, with the cause of death still unknown.

Hackman had a career that lasted over 60 years, winning two Academy Awards for "The French Connection" and "Unforgiven." However, sports fans remember him best for his role in "Hoosiers."

In college basketball, "Hoosiers" is a classic film, especially for Indiana athletes.

Gene Hackman won over sports fans with his role as coach Norman Dale

Gene Hackman had a legendary Hollywood career, earning five Academy Award nominations and winning twice—21 years apart. He starred in classics like "Bonnie and Clyde," "Young Frankenstein," the "Superman" series, "The Royal Tenenbaums," "I Never Sang for My Father," and "Mississippi Burning."

Ad

Trending

Gene Hackman on the Set Of 'Mississippi Burning' - Source: Getty

However, despite his many achievements, he only became famous and adored among sports fans after playing coach Norman Dale in the 1986 film "Hoosiers." The movie, loosely based on a true story, follows Dale as he leads small-town Hickory High School to a shocking state championship, sealed by a last-second shot from star player Jimmy Chitwood, a role that was played by Maris Valainis.

Ad

Reports suggest that Hackman once feared that his role in "Hoosiers" would end his acting career, but it became an instant classic instead. The movie received multiple Academy Award nominations and was ranked as the fourth-best sports film ever by the American Film Institute. In 2020, The Associated Press named it the greatest sports movie of all time.

After the film's success, Hackman tried his hand at another sports movie.

This time, he played the role of coach Jimmy McGinty in "The Replacements," a 2000 comedy movie about a struggling professional football team filled with replacement players during a strike. In the film, Hackman’s character mentors quarterback Shane Falco, played by Keanu Reeves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here