What is Jared McCain's ethnicity? Taking a closer look at Duke guard's nationality and background

Jared McCain has had an outstanding 2023-24 season with Duke. He arrived at the program as a consensus five-star prospect in the class of 2023 and has lived up to the hype.

He has had a career with the Blue Devils that will elevate him to the NBA later this year. We examine the ethnicity of the freshman guard.

What is Jared McCain's ethnicity?

Jared McCain is an African-American. He was born to a black father, Lance, and a white mother, Jina, on Feb. 20, 2004, in Sacramento, California, boasting a mixed heritage. Both his parents have played a crucial role in his blossoming basketball career.

Lance is a former college basketball player who had his collegiate career at Midland College. He went on to secure a Bachelor's degree at Texas Tech University and now works as a flight attendant at Southwest Airlines. He pretty much set the foundation for Jared in basketball.

Jina, meanwhile, is a distinguished former collegiate track and field athlete hailing from Sacramento State, California. Although she did not pursue athletics beyond her years in college, Jina manages her own online apparel store, Vintage Brand.

Both parents of Jared McCain are American nationals, as they were both born in the United States despite their varying ancestral links. This background enhances Jared's multifaceted cultural and familial experience, playing a significant role in shaping his identity.

His connection with both his parents has given him a glimpse of who he is, helping him project a unique identity on the outside. He deeply embraces his diverse culture and heritage, which has been crucial to building his strength and character, which adequately defines him.

Jared McCain’s draft projection

When he was recruited by Duke as a five-star prospect, it was evident that Jared McCain would be a one-and-done talent in college basketball. His exploits on the court this season have proven that right, and he will likely be heading to the NBA next season.

As seen throughout this season, McCain has a confident ball-handling ability and demonstrates fearlessness in attacking overly aggressive closeouts. Additionally, he showcases his skills as a connective playmaker, characterized by an elite understanding of the game.

McCain is viewed as a first-round in the upcoming NBA draft. While not many believe that he's a lottery pick yet, there's a chance that he could go that high. His performance in the ongoing March Madness could play a role in elevating his draft spot.