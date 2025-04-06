What is Joyce Edwards' major in college? South Carolina forward's academic background explored

Joyce Edwards is a star for South Carolina, but when she's not dominating on the court, she's busy in the classroom. The freshman phenom is majoring in environmental engineering.
The story of Edwards' college studies is an interesting one. A strong student in high school, her engineer parents prioritized her receiving a top-tier college education. Head coach Dawn Staley was aware of this as she recruited the forward.
“You have someone like a Joyce Edwards who loves South Carolina basketball, but had parents who were engineers,’’ Staley said (per The State). “They knew what type of education they wanted their child to have and they weren’t going to settle (for less). That was a nonnegotiable when it came to what kind of education Joyce would get.’’
However, Staley faced an issue — South Carolina didn't offer an environmental engineering degree. Undeterred, she and the rest of the Gamecocks coaching staff worked with the University's "Build Your Own Major" program to craft the perfect program for Edwards. This persuaded the young star to choose South Carolina, and the rest is history.
Joyce Edwards' Freshman Season at South Carolina
Joyce Edwards has excelled in her first season with the Gamecocks. She leads the team with 12.7 points per game and also contributes 5.0 rebounds. The freshman is shooting 53.5% from the field and has proven to be a two-way force, averaging 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.
The young forward has played in every game for South Carolina this season and has been an essential piece of the squad's postseason success. Coming into Sunday's national title game, Edwards was playing 20.8 minutes per game this postseason, averaging 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
Edwards put up her best postseason performance thus far in the Final Four win over Texas. She had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. She added six assists and led South Carolina in both rebounds and assists. Staley reflected on how the squad has relied on Edwards.
"When she doesn't get her average (PPG), when she doesn't fly around out there, we feel it," Staley said.
Edwards will aim to continue aiding the Gamecocks as they look to two-peat in Sunday's national title game.
