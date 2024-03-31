What is Juju Watkins' real name? Exploring USC star's early life

JuJu Watkins has been in the spotlight amid her stellar performances for the No. 1 seeded USC Trojans (29-5) this season. The freshman has led the Trojans to the Elite Eight and could be on for a historic season with more success to follow.

Interestingly, JuJu's real name is Judea Skies Watkins. She was born on July 15, 2005, to parents Sari and Robert Neal-Watkins in Los Angeles, California.

Wakins took a liking to basketball from a tender age and began playing at local parks when she was only seven. She honed her skills by training with Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach and development trainer Phil Handy.

At Winward High School, Watkins began making an impression on the basketball court. She led her team to the CIF Southern Section Open Division title game and the regional final in her freshman year and was named Los Angeles Times Player of the Year.

Watkins was named SportsKid of the Year by Sports Illustrated Kids in 2020. She was named California Ms. Basketball twice (in 2022 and 2023) and won the Gatorade National Player of the Year and Naismith Prep Player of the Year in 2023.

On Nov. 15, 2022, JuJu Watkins committed to the USC Trojans, snubbing offers from the University of South Carolina and Stanford.

It's safe to say that Watkins has made quite a name for herself in her first season with the Trojans. She has won the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award and the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award thus far and there could be more accolades to follow, depending on how USC fares in the rest of the postseason.

JuJu Watkins' brilliance sends USC Trojans to Elite Eight for the first time since 1994

USC Trojans superstar JuJu Watkins

JuJu Watkins was the star of the show in USC's 74-70 win over No. 5 seed Baylor (26-8) in the Sweet 16 on Saturday. The freshman dropped a game-high 30 points while adding six rebounds and four assists.

After leading the Trojans to their first Elite Eight appearance in 30 years, Watkins said:

"This is a moment I have dreamed of. It happened so fast, honestly, but I'm just so glad to be able to be a part of this team. It's so special and it's a testament to what can happen when you follow your dreams."

Watkins and the Trojans will want to continue their strong run in the NCAA Tournament. USC took down Texas A&M CC and Kansas in its opening two rounds in March Madness before pulling off an impressive victory against Baylor.