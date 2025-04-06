What is Kaitlyn Chen's ethnicity? Closer look at UConn star's family & background

Kaitlyn Chen has played a critical role in helping UConn reach the national championship game this season. The Huskies star transferred to Connecticut after playing three seasons at Princeton.

While Chen has grown into an important player for UConn coach Geno Auriemma, fans have been curious to learn more about her ethnicity and background.

What is Kaitlyn Chen's ethnicity?

Kaitlyn Chen has a Taiwanese heritage, even though she was born and brought up in San Marino, California.

Chen's parents, Sandy Shien and Yeh-Ching Chen, are Taiwanese immigrants. However, they have been traveling the country this season to watch Chen in action for the Huskies.

"It means the world to me," Chen said of her parents' traveling habits, via a CT Insider. "I love when I get to look up in the stands and see them there. It means so much. And they've supported me throughout my whole journey. I wouldn't be here if it weren't for them and their support. So, I'm just very grateful for that."

Chen's mother works as a part-time pediatrician. She also has a sister named Rebecca,

Chen attended Flintridge Preparatory School in La Cañada Flintridge, California. She played four sports as a child but eventually narrowed down to basketball. While playing at Flintridge, Chen set the school's records in points, rebounds and assists.

To improve on her game, Chen also played with Cal Storm Team Taurasi, an AAU program, and competed in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.

Chen committed to Princeton in 2021. During her three seasons with the Tigers, she was named first-team All-Ivy League twice (in 2023 and 2024). Chen was also named the Ivy League Player of the Year in 2023.

After transferring to UConn in 2024, Chen helped the Huskies reach the national championship final, where they faced the South Carolina Gamecocks.

