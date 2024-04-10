What did Lynette Woodard say about Caitlin Clark? Former Kansas star's comments explored

Lynette Woodard made headlines in the build-up to Iowa's 87-75 loss against fellow top-seed South Carolina (39-0) in the national championship game on Sunday. The former Kansas Jayhawks player drew controversy when she said Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark did not break her scoring record.

What did Lynette Woodard say about Caitlin Clark?

During the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association convention in Cleveland last week, Woodard appeared on stage and said she wanted to address Clark's NCAA scoring record, referring to it as the elephant in the room.

"I am the hidden figure, but no longer now. My record was hidden from everyone for 43 years. I don’t think my record has been broken because you can’t duplicate what you’re not duplicating." Woodard said.

"So, unless you come with a men’s basketball and a 2-point shot, you know, but just for you, so you can understand, so you can help me spread that word." the Hall of Famer added.

Woodard scored 3,649 points over his four seasons at Kansas from 1977 to 1981. She contended that her scoring record should stand because the NCAA did not have a three-point line or other limitations during her college career.

Woodard drew criticism for her comments, especially since she attempted to steal the limelight away from Clark before the title game. However, she changed her opinion about the Iowa legend's scoring record via an Instagram post on Sunday, giving Clark a clear benefit.

"To clarify my remarks made at an awards ceremony on Saturday, no one respects Caitlin Clark's accomplishments more than I do," Woodard wrote.

"This is why I accepted lowa's invitation to participate in Caitlin's senior day. My message was: a lot has changed, on and off the court, which makes it difficult to compare statistical accomplishments from different eras. Each is a snapshot in time. Caitlin holds the scoring record." she added.

Did Caitlin Clark break Lynette Woodard's record?

Caitlin Clark broke Lynette Woodard's scoring record on Feb. 28 this year when she recorded her 3,650th career point in a game against Minnesota.

Clark continued her excellent scoring run as a senior and broke the NCAA's all-time scoring record when she surpassed LSU legend Pete Maravich's record of 3,667 points.

Clark finished her collegiate career with 3,951 points. The Iowa guard also holds the most assists for the program with 1,144.