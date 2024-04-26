What is the men's NCAA transfer portal? Exploring the key details

The NCAA men's basketball transfer portal has been a hot topic nowadays. A ton of players enlist hg to find new teams that they think will give them a good chance of winning the national championship or hand them more playing exposure in their hopes of improving their NBA Draft stock.

This year, more than 1,900 men's basketball players have entered the transfer portal. The list could still grow after the NCAA Division I board of directors approved a proposed regulation requiring all college basketball transfers to be in the portal by May 1.

The ruling now covers graduate transfers, thus eliminating the exception players under this category were privileged to have since the transfer portal was launched in October 2018.

"Student-athletes who plan to enroll as graduate students at their next school can enter the portal at any time during the academic year but must enter the portal prior to the conclusion of their respective sports' final transfer windows," the NCAA wrote in a news release.

Some of the players have already committed to new teams while others are still biding their time to finalize their decisions.

When does the transfer portal open for men's college basketball?

Robbie Avila entered the transfer portal after an excellent season with Indiana State. He announced his commitment to play for Saint Louis in the 2024-25 season.

This year, the Spring NCAA Basketball Transfer Portal opened on March 18, hours after the 2024 NCAA tournament field was announced.

This has given players, whose teams were out of NCAA Tournament contention, an opportunity to find new destinations and a chance to further showcase their talent with the promise of more playing exposure with their chosen programs.

Almost 300 players announced their entry to the transfer portal on the first day, as per ESPN.

When does the transfer portal close for men's college basketball?

The transfer portal will close on May 1, meaning that players are given at least five days to enlist themselves in the database, formalizing their intentions to transfer to another school.

It is expected the number of Division 1 men's basketball players who signed up for the transfer portal will increase right before the deadline.

More than 1,800 players entered the portal last season, including Hunter Dickinson, Ryan Nembhard, Caleb Love and LJ Cryer.

Who is in the 2024 men's college basketball transfer portal?

Over 1,900 men's basketball players have enlisted themselves into the portal, including seven-foot center Oumar Ballo, shooting guard Johnell Davis, sophomore AJ Storr, power forward Great Osobor and former Drake star Tucker DeVries. Ballo, Storr and DeVries have announced their commitments to play for Indiana, Kansas and West Virginia, respectively.

Other notable names in the list include Robbie Avila, Clifford Omoruyi, Jonas Aidoo, Jeremy Roach, Kanaan Carlyle and Bronny James, who also announced that he would declare for the 2024 NBA Draft.

There are still five days left for players to place their names in the transfer portal. Teams are still burning up the lines to get that precious commitment from these players who are raring for an opportunity to prove themselves after an uneventful season with their previous squads.