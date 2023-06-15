Bryce James, the 6-foot-6 son of NBA legend LeBron James, is following in his father’s footsteps on the hardwood. As a sophomore at Sierra Canyon School in California, he showed off his skills and size as a versatile guard with a smooth jumper and explosive hops. He also has a mentor in his dad, who knows a thing or two about basketball greatness.

James, who is transferring to Campbell Hall of next season, has already caught the eye of college coaches who see his potential as a future star.

Bryce James received his first scholarship offer from a Division I program in August 2022, when he was just 15 years old. The offer came from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where LeBron’s former high school coach, Keith Dambrot, is the head coach. Dambrot also has LeBron’s ex-high school teammate Dru Joyce III as one of his assistants.

James shared the news on his Instagram story: “Blessed to receive my first D1 offer from Duquesne #GoDukes.”

LeBron James reposted the message on his own story, congratulating his son and saying, "the first of many to come!!!"

College projection and ranking for LeBron James' youngest son, Bryce James

The younger brother of Bronny James and son of LeBron James, Bryce James, is poised to make a splash on the varsity level this season. He may not have gotten as much hype as Bronny yet, but he is making a name for himself on the court.

The 6-foot-6 forward ranks No. 73 in the 2025 On3 75 and showed his versatility and potential this season.

With Bronny James already committed to USC, the Trojans have a strong case for landing Bryce James as well. But they are not the only ones who have shown interest in the James family. Oregon and UCLA also pursued Bronny and could be potential destinations for Bryce.

Meanwhile, some of the traditional powerhouses of college basketball, such as North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky and Kansas, should not be counted out. They have the prestige and history to attract top recruits. And don’t forget about Ohio State, which is in Columbus, not far from LeBron’s hometown of Akron, Ohio.

Some analysts even think he could eclipse his older brother Bronny James, who is headed to USC as a four-star prospect in the 2023 class. Bryce James shares many traits with his dad, who is inarguably one of the best to ever play the game.

Bryce James has a long way to go before he reaches his full potential, but he has a lot of factors working in his favor: his genes, his mentor, his exposure and his ceiling. He could be on his way to becoming the next James to dominate the NBA.

