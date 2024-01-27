What are the most points Caitlin Clark has scored in a game? Looking at Iowa star's collegiate success

Caitlin Clark is in the midst of a magnificent senior season. She is coming off of her highest-scoring performance of the season as she finished with 45 points in the No.5-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes' 92-100 overtime loss to the No.12-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

Clark added three rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block while shooting 12-25 from the field, 7-18 from three-point range and 14-16 from the free-throw line. Take a look at whether or not the performance was the highest-scoring game of her career below.

What is the most points Caitlin Clark has scored in a game?

While Caitlin Clark's 45-point performance on Sunday tied for the second-highest-scoring game of her career, it fell one point short of her highest output. Clark finished with 46 points while shooting 14-29 from the field, 6-13 from three-point range, and 12-14 from the free-throw line in a 90-98 loss to the Michigan Wolverines in 2021-22. She added four rebounds, ten assists, and three steals.

Clark's 45-point performance against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday marked the 11th 40-point game of her career. It extended her record of most 40-point games for any women's college basketball player in the past 25 years. She will have the opportunity to add to her total as the Hawkeyes have ten regular season games remaining followed by the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament.

Caitlin Clark breaks the record for most expensive women's basketball card

Caitlin Clark is in the midst of a magnificent season as she is averaging 31.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 7.7 apg, 1.7 spg, and 0.6 bpg while shooting 48.1% from the field, 40.1% from the 3-point range, and 83.2% from the free-throw line.

The Iowa Hawkeyes star recently broke the record for the most expensive women's basketball card. Eric Whiteback, better known as The Collectibles Guru, shared the news via Twitter:

"🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Caitlin Clark has officially broken the ALL-TIME RECORD for most expensive Women’s basketball card. This record was previously held by Sabrina Ionescu at $11,500. Clark has absolutely CRUSHED the record, with her card bidding at $21,600. The best part? The auction still has 6 days remaining. How much do you think this card will sell for??"

Check out Eric Whiteback's tweet below:

The card that Clark broke the record with was an autographed 2022 Bowman University No. 50. She has averaged 27.9 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.5 spg, and 0.5 bpg while shooting 46.8% from the field, 38.2% from 3-point range and 85.4% from the free-throw line.