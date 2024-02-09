What seed was UConn in 2014? Taking a look at the Huskies' record in March Madness

In 2014, the UConn Huskies men's basketball team made one of the most improbable championship runs in NCAA history. Beating #2 Kentucky 70-64 for the national title, the Huskies had a Cinderella run to the top of collegiate basketball.

So, were the Huskies any good in heading to the championship game that year? They clearly were good enough to advance, but what did their overall March Madness record and ranking say so? Let's have a look.

What seed was UConn in 2014?

UConn came into the 2014 NCAA Tournament as the #7 seed. They were middle of the pack with that seeding, despite having a respectable 32-8 overall win-loss record for the season. Their seeding was because of their relatively sub-par conference play that year, going 12-6 in the AAC.

Pre-season predictions for UConn in the 2013-14 season weren't bad, all things considered. For one, Bleacher Report predicted that year that they would at least win the AAC title (the first one being offered that year), or at most be in the mix for a deep March Madness run.

Perhaps no one ever thought they'd be the first 7 seed to win a national title, with their run being nothing short of extraordinary and inspiring. One of the highlights of their campaign was their dogfight against 10 seed St. Joseph's in the first round, which they won 89-81 in OT, behind 24 points from Shabazz Napier.

Either way, UConn's run as the only 7-seed team to win an NCAA D1 hoops title is one for the books. That was their second title in four years, previously winning in 2011, behind the heroics of Huskies legend Kemba Walker.

Lowest-seeded teams to win an NCAA championship

With UConn's win in 2014, where does their championship rank among the lowest-seeded teams to win an NCAA championship?

Their campaign is second only to the lowest-seeded team to win it all: the 8-seeded Villanova Wildcats, who did it in 1985 (via Sporting News). That season was also the first year that there were 16 seeded teams for each region.

Overall, the 1985 Wildcats battled to win the title that year, winning all their postseason games by single digits except one. Here's how their title run went:

Beat #9 Dayton by 2 in the first round

Beat #1 Michigan by four

Beat #5 Maryland by three

Beat #1 UNC by 12 to win the Southeast Region

Beat Memphis by seven in the Final Four

Beat top-seeded Georgetown by two to win the national championship

Overall, #1 seeds have won 27 NCAA titles; 2-seeds have won six; 3-seeds have won five; 4-seeds and 6-seeds have won two apiece.

UConn and Villanova are the only 7 and 8-seeds to have one. That just goes to show that even if seeding matters statistically, nobody should count any team out of March Madness contention.