What seed will Florida basketball get in the NCAA Tournament? Analyzing Gators' projected placement

The No. 2-seeded Florida Gators will face the No. 4-seeded Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC Tournament final on Sunday. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. EDT at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ahead of the team, fans have been curious to learn what seed Todd Golden's Florida will get in the NCAA Tournament.

What seed will Florida Gators get in the NCAA Tournament?

As per ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, Florida (29-4) has already secured a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament, regardless of its result in the SEC Tournament final.

However, the Gators will still want to beat the Vols (26-7) and win the conference tournament, to give themselves the best chance of getting a top-seed for March Madness.

The Florida vs. Tennessee game will be broadcast live on ESPN, where Dan Shulman will handle play-by-play commentary, while Jay Bilas will serve as the color analyst. Molly McGrath will report from the sidelines, working courtside.

The SEC Tournament finale will also be live streamed on ESPN+.

How Florida's SEC Tournament performance affects their seeding

Florida's SEC Tournament run has helped the team with its seeding ahead of the NCAA Tournament. Florida beat No. 7 seed Missouri 95-81 in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament before taking down No. 3 seed Alabama 104-82 in the semifinals.

Although reports claim that Florida has already clinched a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament, Golden will want his Gators team to end the SEC Tournament on a high with a win against Tennessee.

Todd Golden's March Madness history

Todd Golden has a 0-2 record in March Madness. He is yet to register a win in the NCAA Tournament.

Golden's first NCAA Tournament appearance was in his final year at San Francisco in 2022. However, his Dons lost in the Round of 64.

Golden took over as Florida's coach in March 2022. In his first season, the team did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

In the 2023-24 season, Florida made it to March Madness, but was eliminated in the Round of 64.

