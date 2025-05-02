What does Serah Williams bring to Geno Auriemma's UConn? Exploring fits with Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd, and more

UConn beefed up its loaded roster, securing the commitment of sought-after Wisconsin transfer Serah Williams. The 6-foot-4 incoming senior was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 and a two-time Big Ten All-Defensive Team and First Team All-Big Ten honoree in 2024 and 2025.

Last season, Williams posted averages of 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game, making her a top transfer target by prestigious women's basketball programs like UConn, LSU, North Carolina. Ultimately, the 2025 national champions won the race to secure her commitment, increasing the Huskies' chances of contending for back-to-back titles.

Let's take a closer look at how the acquisition of Williams helps 12-time national champion Geno Auriemma and the Huskies in their quest to extend their reign as queens of women's basketball:

How does Serah Williams fit in at UConn?

Serah Williams forms a triple-tower combo with Sarah Strong and Jana ElAlfy

UConn put up a championship-winning season with Sarah Strong and Jana ElAlfy manning the frontcourt. Together, they combined for 21.4 ppg, 14.0 rpg, 4.6 apg, 2.9 spg and 2.3 bpg last season.

The addition of Serah Williams to UConn's frontline allows Strong to slide to a more comfortable small forward spot, which could provide nightmarish mismatches for opposing frontcourts.

Williams' acquisition will also benefit ElAlfy, who is expected to get more open looks at the basket due to the possible double teams on Williams and Strong.

Azzi Fudd will have more perimeter looks with Serah Williams around

With her backcourt mate Paige Bueckers and fellow guard Kaitlyn Chen graduating, UConn will rely heavily on Azzi Fudd's production next season. And having Serah Williams on the Huskies' roster eases the guard's load to handle the ball in most possessions.

The combination of Serah Williams and Sarah Strong is already a potential problem for opposing teams due to their size and skills in operating in the post. Their presence allows Fudd to be free outside the perimeter and manhandle her defender for an easy field goal or a trademark three-pointer if she gets one-on-one coverage.

Last season, Azzi Fudd was UConn's third main option, with Paige Bueckers carrying the load on offense and Sarah Strong doing the dirty work and scoring tons of baskets when needed.

It took Fudd, who was sidelined for two seasons due to knee issues, several games to find her mark and contribute for the Huskies. The 5-foot-11 guard showed glimpses of what she can provide on a good day, dropping a season-high 34 points against St. John's and was followed by a 28-point explosion against South Carolina.

Fudd's full arsenal finally lit up in the NCAA Tournament when she averaged 17.5 ppg, on 48.1% shooting, including 44.4% from the 3-point line. The senior dropped 24 points in the national championship final against the Gamecocks, earning her the Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA Tournament.

The nation's top defense will be a lot scarier

UConn was the top defensive team last season, holding opponents to 52.2 points per game. The Huskies allowed only 19.3 made field goals for a 34.7% clip.

Their defense gave up 31.2 rebounds per contest and forced 18.8 turnovers (per ESPN Stats).

The addition of Serah Williams would boost UConn's defense. Her presence alone would make opposing teams think twice of putting the ball inside the paint and possibly take hurried and less accurate attempts to avoid Williams' outstretched arms.

Last season, UCLA and South Carolina found it hard to break UConn's defense with frontcourt players Sarah Strong and Jana ElAlfy teaming up with Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Kaitlyn Chen. And for this season, expect a more formidable frontline, as Strong, ElAlfy and Williams will take turns on fortifying the shaded area.

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

